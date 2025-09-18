The Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in Week 4 Showdown
No. 13 Ole Miss will host Jon Sumrall and the Tulane Green Wave in Week 4 with the Rebels eyeing a 4-0 start to the 2025 season.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will enter Saturday afternoon at Vaught Hemingway Stadium riding a three-game winning streak that includes a pair of SEC wins over Arkansas and Kentucky.
After opening the season 3-0, Ole Miss is preparing for a physical, disciplined opponent in Week 4 with the Tulane Green Wave heading to town.
"This is a really, really good football team in all phases," Kiffin said. "They've made special teams plays, obviously they play good defense, and now, with this quarterback, has changed a lot with them.
"They play really physical. It's a really defensive team. You can see it's a defensive head coach by how physical they play, how they tackle. You can see his footprint on that."
Now, the updated betting lines have been revealing with the odds shifting in the Ole Miss Rebels' favor once more.
A look into the Week 4 game information, current betting lines, and Kiffin's take ahead of Saturday's contest in Oxford.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 3-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 3-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 4 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -13.5 (-105)
- Tulane: +13.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -485
- Tulane: +370
Total
- Over 61.5 (-110)
- Under 61.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 13.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 4 against the Green Wave as the lines continue shifting in their favor.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Prepare for a Physical Contest
“We’ve had a very physical week of practice, which is needed against this team because these guys play really well,” Kiffin said on Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference.
“They’re coached extremely well. Shoot, they’re like playing an SEC team. Highly explosive quarterback, dual threat, defense that tackles extremely well, plays really physical. Their scheme is great. It’s been proven over a number of places and coach (Jon Sumrall) knows how to win.
"He’s the fourth-highest winning percentage of any coach right now. I think that’s Ryan Day, Dan Lanning, Kirby Smart and him.”
