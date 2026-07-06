The Biggest Change Ole Miss Fans Should Expect Under Pete Golding

When Pete Golding joined the Ole Miss football team as their defensive coordinator, people had a lot of expectations.

With years of experience coordinating defenses in the country’s toughest conference, Golding brought along his reputation as an adaptable, player-developing, and aggressive defensive coach.

While every defensive coordinator has their own philosophy in coaching, the one thing that Ole Miss fans should expect from Golding is a versatile defense.

What Pete Golding brings to the table

Ole Miss head football coach Pete Golding speaks at a press conference at the Manning Center at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, December 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the qualities that defines Golding is his ability to adjust his game plan to the skills he possesses rather than force people into molds. The current offensive styles of play at the collegiate level are quicker, wider, and smarter than ever before.

In order to combat such an advancement, Golding makes sure that his team prepares for several different defensive schemes that can be deceptive before the play starts but still sound once the whistle blows.

Expect to see players used all over the field, like Suntarine Perkins, who Golding will have drop into coverage or send on a blitz depending on the team and package.

Aggression is yet another key characteristic of Golding’s philosophy. Instead of simply waiting around for the other team’s quarterback to get into a groove, his defenses often attack the other team with blitzes and disguised pressures to disrupt their rhythm.

The idea isn’t to rack up sacks; instead, it is to make the quarterback play quickly and to set up turnovers.

Aggressive defenses do leave themselves open to some big plays, but they also have the capability to change the course of the game with turnovers. Ole Miss in 2025 had 79 QB Presures, 33 sacks, and 62 pass breakups.

Goldings ability to develop players

Ole Miss Head Coach Pete Golding raises a fist as he leaves the field after winning the first round of the College Football Playoff against Tulane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Player development must also become a prominent strength. Golding has been around many highly recruited players in his coaching experience, but he has succeeded by utilizing the strengths of the players as much as possible.

Rather than have all defenders do the same things on the field, he determines what makes each player excel and builds systems around his skills.

At Ole Miss, this has resulted in defenders playing at a faster pace because they know their assignments and are set up for success. Key examples of good development have been Suntarine Perkins and Will Echoles.

Communication and discipline will be essential here as well. The biggest problem any contemporary defense must face is how to prevent explosive plays from occurring against more sophisticated offensive schemes.

Pre-snap communication and alignment help players get into proper positioning prior to the start of the play, thus ensuring the absence of mistakes in coverage and missed assignments that can spoil any promising defense.

Golding is a very vocal coach and proved that he can be a great sideline leader during the CFP, as when Kiffin was in charge, Pete called the shots from the press box.

A big shift in this Ole Miss defense is the team’s general defensive identity. Instead of being heavily reliant on key individuals to perform their heroics and turn the tide of the game, the defensive philosophy of Golding involves teamwork.

Each of the defenders knows his duties, and it requires all eleven to work together effectively. Golding also welcomes six new defenders to complement his five returning starters on defense; being a first-year head coach and having a completely new team will be a huge shift for the Rebels.

Ultimately, the most significant thing about the Pete Golding era is how adaptable he is.

Defensive teams that have coverages that can hide, can put pressure on quarterbacks from various angles, who can grow players well, and who are flexible enough to evolve during the year stand a better chance of competing with the best.

With these ideals still around, Rebel fans can be sure that the team will play with a lot more confidence and make disruptive plays.

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