The Bowl Projections: Ole Miss Football Predicted to Face ACC Opponent in Postseason
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night in the program's season opening matchup.
Redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons will make his starting debut on the SEC Network with all eyes on the next Rebels signal-caller.
Simmons, who arrived in Oxford as a two-sport star, made the move to give up baseball last season in order to place his sole focus on Kiffin's football program.
“It was definitely hard,” Simmons said of the decision. “Baseball was my first sport, surprisingly. Some people thought I played football first.
"But really, it was a tough process, probably one of the toughest decisions I’ll ever make in my life. I love both and it was really fun playing both. I just thought playing football was the best decision for me and my family.”
Now, all eyes are on the 2025 season with Week 1 arriving in a matchup against Sun Belt foe - Georgia State.
But prior to the season opener, On3 Sports' Brett McMurphy has logged his preseason bowl projections with the Ole Miss Rebels landing in a unique matchup.
McMurphy has the Rebels squaring off against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Jan. 2 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C.
All eyes will be on Simmons under center where he will play a pivotal role in dictating the the year in Oxford.
The College Football Playoff Prediction:
First Round (Dec. 19-20)
No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Clemson
No. 9 Miami at No. 8 Alabama
No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Texas
No. 10 Michigan at No. 7 Oregon
Quarterfinals
Cotton Bowl (Dec. 31)
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Clemson
Orange Bowl (Jan. 1, 2026)
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 1 Notre Dame vs. 8 Alabama
Rose Bowl (January 1, 2026)
Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.
No. 2 Penn State vs. No. 7 Oregon
Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1, 2026)
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Texas
Semifinals
Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 8, 2026)
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Alabama
Peach Bowl (Jan. 8, 2026)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.
No. 2 Penn State vs. No. 3 Georgia
National Championship (Jan. 19, 2026)
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State (Georgia winner)
More Ole Miss News:
