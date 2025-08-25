The Grove Report

The Bowl Projections: Ole Miss Football Predicted to Face ACC Opponent in Postseason

Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to handle business in 2025, latest postseason prediction is in.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.
In this story:

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night in the program's season opening matchup.

Redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons will make his starting debut on the SEC Network with all eyes on the next Rebels signal-caller.

Simmons, who arrived in Oxford as a two-sport star, made the move to give up baseball last season in order to place his sole focus on Kiffin's football program.

“It was definitely hard,” Simmons said of the decision. “Baseball was my first sport, surprisingly. Some people thought I played football first.

"But really, it was a tough process, probably one of the toughest decisions I’ll ever make in my life. I love both and it was really fun playing both. I just thought playing football was the best decision for me and my family.”

Now, all eyes are on the 2025 season with Week 1 arriving in a matchup against Sun Belt foe - Georgia State.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Lane Kiffin.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

But prior to the season opener, On3 Sports' Brett McMurphy has logged his preseason bowl projections with the Ole Miss Rebels landing in a unique matchup.

McMurphy has the Rebels squaring off against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Jan. 2 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C.

All eyes will be on Simmons under center where he will play a pivotal role in dictating the the year in Oxford.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Austin Simmons.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The College Football Playoff Prediction:

First Round (Dec. 19-20)
No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Clemson
No. 9 Miami at No. 8 Alabama
No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Texas
No. 10 Michigan at No. 7 Oregon

Quarterfinals
Cotton Bowl (Dec. 31)
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Clemson

Orange Bowl (Jan. 1, 2026)
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 1 Notre Dame vs. 8 Alabama

Rose Bowl (January 1, 2026)
Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.
No. 2 Penn State vs. No. 7 Oregon

Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1, 2026)
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Texas

Semifinals
Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 8, 2026)
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Alabama

Peach Bowl (Jan. 8, 2026)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.
No. 2 Penn State vs. No. 3 Georgia

National Championship (Jan. 19, 2026)
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State (Georgia winner)

