The Coaches Poll: Ole Miss Football Moves Up, Oregon Ducks Trending After Week 2
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels captured a Southeastern Conference victory on Saturday at Kroger Field after taking down the Kentucky Wildcats.
After overcoming an early 10-0 deficit in the first quarter, Kiffin's crew remained poised down the stretch to earn a 30-23 win to open SEC play.
“I think it says a lot. I think it says they got a chance to be really good because you can see in phases they’ll go right down the field and score with dynamic playmakers and they’ll stop people and shut them down 3 and out," Kiffin said. "I think they have a chance.
"[Saturday] was a good SEC start. Again, winning the SEC is hard, but winning on the road in SEC is hard. So you can start 1-0 in the SEC when they put you in Week 2 at a game, it was great, now we have a chance to go back home.”
For redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons, the youngster started off slow in his first SEC start, but handled business across the final three quarters to earn a critical win over Kentucky.
“He’s tough, man, he’s tough, like he’s so mature for his age. You’ve seen him go in and strike out, what the third pick of the draft in baseball as a freshman. This guy going in Georgia, play the way that he did. He’s built different that way," Kiffin said. "I wish I would have protected him better early and more efficiency early.
“He was fine. He said he was fine to go back in. He was throwing and I just wanted Trinidad for some scheme stuff just in that situation - I’m trying to basically in a 4-minute offense.”
Now, the Week 3 Coaches Poll has been revealed with Ole Miss making a move.
The Coaches Poll Top-25: Week 3 Edition
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Georgia
- LSU
- Oregon
- Miami
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Clemson
- Florida State
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Indiana
- Texas Tech
- Utah
- Michigan
- South Florida
- Arizona State
- BYU
Ole Miss will return to action in Week 3 with an SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks next on the docket.
