The College GameDay Picks: Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers in Top-15 SEC Showdown
No. 13 Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday afternoon for a Top-15 SEC showdown against the No. 4 ranked LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
After significant buildup leading into the clash, all eyes are on the pair of unbeaten Southeastern Conference rivals with kickoff set for 2:45 p.m. CT in Oxford.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are coming off of wins over Georgia State, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Tulane, but the competition-level will rise once again in Week 5.
“They’ve done a great job and Brian Kelly spoke about how they spent a lot of money in the portal this time around and it’s paid off, like for most people," Kiffin said this week.
"I think the numbers were Miami, Texas Tech and LSU spent the most money in the portal and look how they’re playing. Usually pays off well and they’ve done well.
“It’s an unusual Louisiana defense. You have one starter from Louisiana. Just shows where three of their starters on D-line and three of the four in the secondary are portal guys. Just different than the old ways of building.
"Lot of credit to them for embracing the portal. Now they’re by far the most-talented defense since we’ve been here playing them. Not even close.”
Now, with kickoff inching closer, the ESPN College GameDay crew has logged their expert predictions ahead of game time.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
The ESPN College GameDay Picks:
Desmond Howard: Ole Miss Rebels
Nick Saban: LSU Tigers
Pat McAfee: Ole Miss Rebels
Guest Picker: Ole Miss Rebels
Kirk Herbstreit: LSU Tigers
The College GameDay crew gives the Rebels edge with a 3-2 vote heading into Saturday afternoon's clash.
The SP+ Prediction: Rebels Win a Thriller
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 64 percent chance of walking out of Vaught Hemingay Stadium with a victory over the LSU Tigers.
The expert computer model is giving Ole Miss the edge with a final score prediction of 29-23 in the Week 5 matchup.
Lane Kiffin's Thoughts: Rebels Facing "Best" Version of LSU
“Really excited for this challenge. To play at home and for first place in the SEC and to play a top three team in the country in LSU is an awesome opportunity for us,” Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said on Wednesday.
“So, got to continue to have a great week of preparation. These guys probably have the best roster, since we’ve been here, from top to bottom and we’re going to have to prepare and play really well.”
