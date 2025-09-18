The Grove Report

The Depth Chart: Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in Week 4 Matchup

Lane Kiffin and Co. will square off against Tulane in Week 4, make changes to the current depth chart.

No. 13 Ole Miss will take the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for a non-conference matchup against Jon Sumrall and the Tulane Green Wave.

Lane Kiffin and Co. will enter the showdown with an unblemished record with a pair of Southeastern Conference wins under their belts after taking down Arkansas and Kentucky.

In Week 4, Ole Miss is preparing for a hard-fought matchup against a physical Tulane squad in Oxford.

“We’ve had a very physical week of practice, which is needed against this team because these guys play really well,” Kiffin said on Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference.

“They’re coached extremely well. Shoot, they’re like playing an SEC team. Highly explosive quarterback, dual threat, defense that tackles extremely well, plays really physical. Their scheme is great. It’s been proven over a number of places and coach (Jon Sumrall) knows how to win.

"He’s the fourth-highest winning percentage of any coach right now. I think that’s Ryan Day, Dan Lanning, Kirby Smart and him.”

Ole Miss has updated the program's depth chart ahead of Week 4 with changes being made prior to this weekend's matchup.

The Ole Miss Depth Chart: Week 4 Edition

Ole Miss Offense

QB1: 13 Austin Simmons – Soph.
QB2: 6 Trinidad Chambliss – Sr.
QB3: 14 AJ Maddox – Fr.

RB1: 5 Kewan Lacy – Soph.
RB2: 22 Logan Diggs – Sr. OR 12 Damien Taylor – Sr.

WR1: 2 Harrison Wallace III – Sr. OR 11 Deuce Alexander – Soph., 7 Traylon Ray – Jr.
WR2: 1 De’Zhaun Stribling – Sr. OR 15 Izaiah Hartrup – Sr., 88 Devin Price – Sr.
WR3: 19 Cayden Lee – Jr., 17 Winston Watkins – Fr.

TE1: 8 Dae’Quan Wright – Sr.
TE2: 85 Trace Bruckler – Sr. OR 4 Caleb Odom – Soph.

LT: 61 Diego Pounds – Sr., 73 Percy Lewis – Sr.
LG: 51 Delano Townsend – Soph., 71 PJ Wilkins – Soph., 77 Ethan Fields – Soph.
C: 62 Brycen Sanders – Soph., 76 John Wayne Oliver – Fr.
RG: 75 Patrick Kutas – Jr., 55 Terez Davis – Soph., 65 Connor Howes – Fr.
RT: 50 Jayden Williams – Sr., 70 Devin Harper – Fr.

Ole Miss Defense

DE: 5 Kam Franklin – Soph. OR 15 Da’Shawn Womack – Jr.
DT: 51 Zxavian Harris – Sr., 97 Kamron Beavers – Fr. OR 95 Andrew Maddox – Fr.
NT: 52 Will Echoles – Soph., 96 Jamarious Brown – Soph.
EDGE: 4 Suntarine Perkins – Jr. OR 1 Princewill Umanmielen – Jr., 47 DeeJay Holmes, Jr. – Soph.

LB: 6 TJ Dottery – Jr., 38 Tyler Banks – Sr.
LB: 30 Jaden Yates – Jr., 26 Tahj Chambers – Sr.

Nickel: 14 Kapena Gushiken – Sr., 16 Wydett Williams, Jr. – Sr.

S: 29 Nick Cull – Jr., 7 TJ Banks – Soph.,
S: 3 Sage Ryan – Sr., 20 Anthony Robinson III – Fr.

CB: 8 Antonio Kite – Jr., 2 Jaylon Braxton – Soph. OR 28 Dante Core – Fr.
CB: 32 Chris Graves, Jr. – Jr., 9 Ricky Fletcher – Jr. OR 27 Pat Broomfield – Fr.

Ole Miss Special Teams

KO: 17 Lucas Carneiro – Jr., 89 Mike Baker – Fr.
PK: 17 Lucas Carneiro – Jr., 89 Mike Baker – Fr.
P: 33 Oscar Bird – Fr., 89 Mike Baker – Fr.
LS: 44 Carter Short – Sr., 94 Caleb Blankenship – Fr.
H: 33 Oscar Bird – Fr., 92 Joshua Pfeifer – Sr.

KR: 15 Izaiah Hartrup – Sr. OR 11 Deuce Alexander – Soph.

PR: 2 Harrison Wallace III – Sr. OR 15 Izaiah Hartrup – Sr.

