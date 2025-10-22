The Early Prediction: Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in a Top-15 SEC Matchup
No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 9 with the stage set for a Top-25 SEC showdown in Norman.
In a matchup that will have significant College Football Playoff implications on the line, Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to avoid back-to-back losses after falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8.
The Rebels will have a unique challenge on their hands this weekend with Sooners quarterback John Mateer looking to lead his program to a statement win at home against a Top-10 foe.
"They’ve got really good players that are coached really well. That’s a really good combination in a very aggressive defensive mindset," Kiffin said. "[Venables] plays kind of like some offenses sometimes. Like, when he has them down, he doesn’t get conservative. He’s going to really try to keep going.
"That’s why you see some of these games where it’s just the offensive numbers are so far down because he just never lets up. That’s not necessarily always how defensive coaches call it [but] maybe a little more some offensive coaches do that."
Now, with game day inching closer for both programs, the early predictions are rolling in with the analytics favoring one program by a small margin.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +4.5 (-105)
- Oklahoma: -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +172
- Oklahoma: -210
Total
- Over 54.5 (-115)
- Under 54.5 (-105)
Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 4.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Norman.
The ESPN FPI Pick: Sooners Handle Business at Home
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Oklahoma Sooners have the edge with a 55.2 percent chance to walk out of the Week 9 SEC clash with a win.
The analytics are favoring the Sooners with the Ole Miss Rebels holding a 44.8 percent chance to walk out of Norman with a victory, according to the ESPN FPI.
SP+ Computer Prediction: Oklahoma Gets it Done
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Oklahoma Sooners enter the matchup as five-point favorites with a 62 percent chance to earn a victory.
That gives Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels a 38 percent chance to win with the expert model predicting a final score of 28-23 on Saturday.
