The Early Prediction: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars in Week 7 Clash

Lane Kiffin and Co. return to action in Week 7, set to take on a non-conference foe in Oxford.

Zack Nagy

No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) remains the talk of the town after opening the 2025 season with an unblemished record across the program's first five games of the season.

Lane Kiffin and Co. remain perfect with a 5-0 record along with a win over Brian Kelly and the then No. 4 ranked LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

But the Rebels aren't buying into the headlines, hype or praise from the national media with the program keeping a "one game at a time" approach as Saturday against Washington State nears.

“We’re really excited about this matchup," Kiffin said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference. "Our first early game of the year and really have encouraged our fans to show up the way they did our last home game against LSU.

“(Washington State has) played a lot better in the last game and presents a lot of challenges. So they’re really well-coached. Really sound in what they do.

"Their quarterbacks have started playing a lot better than guys were early in the year. So it’s a big challenge for us and one that we’re excited about.”

Now, with game day inching closer, the early predictions are being logged with Vegas favoring the Rebels along with the ESPN Football Power Index locking in a pick.

The Game Information: Week 7 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Washington State Record: 3-2

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Ole Miss: -32.5 (-105)
  • Washington State: +32.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Ole Miss: N/A
  • Washington State: N/A

Total

  • Over 59.5 (-105)
  • Under 59.5 (-115)

Kiffin and Co. enter Saturday's non-conference clash as 32.5-point favorites against the Cougars with an opportunity to continue the program's red-hot start.

The ESPN Football Power Index Prediction:

According to the ESPN FPI, Lane Kiffin and Co. enter the matchup with a 98.5 percent chance to walk out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a 6-0 record and another victory under their belts.

Kiffin and Co. will be over 30-point favorites with a near 100 percent chance of a win, according to the ESPN Football Power Index.

No. 4 Ole Miss and Washington State will kickoff at 11:45 a.m. CT in Oxford with the Rebels looking to remain perfect to open the 2025 season.

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

