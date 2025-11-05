The Expert Prediction: Ole Miss Football vs. The Citadel Bulldogs in Week 11 Matchup
No. 7 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) will return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for a non-conference matchup against The Citadel Bulldogs in Oxford.
After earning an SEC win last weekend against the South Carolin Gamecocks, Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to keep the program's hot start to the season alive.
"Big challenge issued this morning to get better this week. We’ve gotten better in some areas the last couple weeks. Talked about really focusing on ourselves with walk-through today. Two really physical practices the next two days to improve.
"We’ve got a lot to work on. Gave up an explosive play and a couple other passes that [South Carolina] missed that were open. We had a really poor day in the red zone and third down. So, plenty to work on.
"These guys are a very disciplined team. They make you be really accountable on defense with an unusual system that we’re not used to. Really trying to focus on really getting better and improving and maybe looking at different ideas, too."
Now, the early predictions are coming in with Ole Miss favored significantly in Week 11.
The Game Information: Week 10 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Citadel Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 12 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 8-1 (5-1 SEC)
The Citadel Bulldogs Record: 4-5
The SP+ Prediction: Ole Miss Gets It Done
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels are given a 100 percent chance of victory - leaving The Citadel with a 0 percent chance of pulling off the upset.
The expert computer model predicts a 54-0 final score in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford.
The ESPN FPI Pick: Rebels Dominate in Oxford
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Kiffin and the No. 7 ranked Ole Miss Rebels have a 99.0 percent chance of walking out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a victory.
The ESPN FPI gives The Citadel a minuscule 1.0 percent chance to shock the college football world an upset a Top-10 opponent in Oxford.
