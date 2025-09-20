The Final Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in Week 4 Matchup
No. 13 Ole Miss will enter Saturday afternoon's matchup against the Tulane Green Wave as double-digit favorites with the Rebels looking to continue their early-season success.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are riding a three-game winning streak with a pair of Southeastern Conference wins under their belts after taking down Kentucky and Arkansas.
Heading into Week 4, Ole Miss will once again roll with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss as the starter with redshirt-sophomore nursing an ankle injury.
"Trinidad, he’s a freaking baller, man. He’s got a little bit of just that moxie, savvy. Knows how to mix it up," Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall said in an interview with Rebel Grove.
"Different player, but almost how you look at [Vanderbilt’s] Diego Pavia a little bit. Just kind of a dude that just gets it done.
“Those guys are winners. That dude’s a winner. Watching him play, I’ve got a ton of respect for how he plays. Either way, we’ve got our hands full. I do think they’re different players. They’re not the same player."
Now, all eyes are on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with Ole Miss looking to start the season off 4-0.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 3-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 3-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 4 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -11.5 (-112)
- Tulane: +11.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -440
- Tulane: +340
Total
- Over 61.5 (-105)
- Under 61.5 (-115)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 11.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 4 against the Green Wave.
Jon Sumrall's Thoughts Heading Into Week 4:
“There’s a lot of challenges when you play Ole Miss — the schematics of what they do and how they do it,” Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall said in an interview with Rebel Grove. “Their tempo gives you problems, their splits and spacing.
“They’re such a well-coached offense. They’ll give you some open sets and then next play you’ll get a condensed set and some things where you lose a guy with your eyes.
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.