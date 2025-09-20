The Grove Report

The Final Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in Week 4 Matchup

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium, set to take on a challenging non-conference foe.

Zack Nagy

No. 13 Ole Miss will enter Saturday afternoon's matchup against the Tulane Green Wave as double-digit favorites with the Rebels looking to continue their early-season success.

Lane Kiffin and Co. are riding a three-game winning streak with a pair of Southeastern Conference wins under their belts after taking down Kentucky and Arkansas.

Heading into Week 4, Ole Miss will once again roll with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss as the starter with redshirt-sophomore nursing an ankle injury.

"Trinidad, he’s a freaking baller, man. He’s got a little bit of just that moxie, savvy. Knows how to mix it up," Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall said in an interview with Rebel Grove.

"Different player, but almost how you look at [Vanderbilt’s] Diego Pavia a little bit. Just kind of a dude that just gets it done.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Trinidad Chambliss.
“Those guys are winners. That dude’s a winner. Watching him play, I’ve got a ton of respect for how he plays. Either way, we’ve got our hands full. I do think they’re different players. They’re not the same player."

Now, all eyes are on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with Ole Miss looking to start the season off 4-0.

The Game Information: Week 4 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 3-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 3-0

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Trinidad Chambliss.
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 4 Edition

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Ole Miss: -11.5 (-112)
  • Tulane: +11.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Ole Miss: -440
  • Tulane: +340

Total

  • Over 61.5 (-105)
  • Under 61.5 (-115)

Ole Miss enters the matchup as 11.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 4 against the Green Wave.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Deuce Alexander.
Jon Sumrall's Thoughts Heading Into Week 4:

“There’s a lot of challenges when you play Ole Miss — the schematics of what they do and how they do it,” Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall said in an interview with Rebel Grove. “Their tempo gives you problems, their splits and spacing.

“They’re such a well-coached offense. They’ll give you some open sets and then next play you’ll get a condensed set and some things where you lose a guy with your eyes.

