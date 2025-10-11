The Grove Report

The Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Survives in 24-21 Win Over Washington State

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels escape in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, take down the Cougars to remain unbeaten.

Zack Nagy

No. 4 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) battled until the clock hit zero to escape with a 24-21 win over the Washington State Cougars on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

In a game that went down to the final play, Lane Kiffin and Co. escape with a critical win to remain unbeaten on the season.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy once again lifted the Rebels down the stretch to propel the program a massive win in Oxford.

No. 1: Sluggish Start Impacts the Rebels

Lane Kiffin and Co. entered Saturday morning's non-conference matchup as 30-point favorites with Vegas significantly favoring the Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Fast forward to the first half and Ole Miss was "sleepy" out the gate for an 11:45 a.m. CT kickoff time after being held scoreless in the first quarter - trailing 7-0 at the end of the first frame.

After being stopped inside the five-yard line on the program's first possession of the game followed by a 47-yard missed field goal attempt from Lucas Carniero on the second drive, Ole Miss couldn't get over the hump in Oxford.

Oct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) drops back to pass during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Washington State's defense remained stout, but Trinidad Chambliss and Co. continued shooting themselves in the foot with miscue after miscue.

Across the first half, Ole Miss went: Turnover on downs, missed field goal attempt, fumble, field goal and touchdown.

The Rebels struggled on the first three possessions of the first half with Chambliss and the offense shaking the cobwebs off to close out the second quarter to take a 10-7 leading into halftime.

No. 2: Kewan Lacy Deserves His Flowers

The clearcut MVP on Saturday in Oxford was running back Kewan Lacy after once again lifting the Rebels to a win this fall.

It was a career day for the Missouri Tigers transfer where the first-year Rebel continues making plays with yards after contact while keeping his legs moving routinely for Kiffin's offense.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Saturday, Lacy totaled a career-high 142 yards on 24 rushing attempts with multiple momentum shiftig plays for the Rebels.

With Chambliss and Co. struggling to find a groove early, it was Lacy that put the team on his back and made the plays to escape against a fiery Cougars squad.

Chambliss ended the day with 253 passing yards on 20-for-29 attempts through the air with a pair touchdowns.

No. 3: Third Down Defense Keeps the Rebs Alive

It wasn't perfect for defensive coordinator Pete Golding and the Rebels on Saturday, but timely stops helped keep the Washington State offense in control.

Despite giving up 307 yards of total offense and 18 first downs on the day, Golding's defense limited the Washington State program to two third down conversions on nine attempts.

The ability to get off the field in the second half remained a critical component for Ole Miss in order to escape at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

No. 4 Ole Miss will return to action next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT for a Southeastern Conference matchup against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Zack Nagy
