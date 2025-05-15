The New-Look Ole Miss Football Quarterback Room: Who's in for the Rebels? Who's out?
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have reconstructed the quarterback room in Oxford this offseason following the departure of first-rounder Jaxson Dart.
With Dart off to the Big Apple to join the New York Giants, it's a new era in the Magnolia State with redshirt-sophomore Austin Simmons set to take control of the offense in 2025.
Simmons has turned heads during his first offseason as QB1 with the talented signal-caller handling business while winning over the locker room.
"I think (Simmons) has done a really good job spending time with players," Lane Kiffin said during spring camp. "He's always out trying to throw extra with them. He's got a hard act to follow."
Kiffin has praised his young signal-caller, but Simmons' teammates have also provided rave reviews.
"I've seen Austin really step up. Just being a leader he always wants to put in work, he always wants to throw with the receivers and always wanting to get meshes with me. He's becoming a leader, he's taking control of the team. That's what we need from our quarterback," senior running back Domonique Thomas told 247Sports.
With Simmons taking control of the quarterback room, there's been shakeup to the depth of the unit this offseason with a departure and pair of additions during the spring window of the portal.
The Quarterback Room Moves: Who's in? Who's out?
The Departure: Pierce Clarkson [Transfer]
Clarkson, who transferred to Kiffin's program during the winter window of the portal, elected to depart following less than five months in the Magnolia State.
After two seasons with Louisville, the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder made the move to Oxford after seeing limited playing time time with the Cardinals.
Then, he made the decision to hop back in the portal with the attention of multiple Power Four schools.
Clarkson has since signed with the UCLA Bruins.
The Newcomers: Trinidad Chambliss and Maealiuaki Smith
During the spring window of the portal, the Rebels went out and secured Division II All-American quarterback Trinidad Chambliss from Ferris State.
Ole Miss also added Oklahoma State's Maealiuaki Smith.
The expectation is that both signal-callers will battle it out for QB2 snaps behind Simmons heading into the 2025 season.
With no SEC-to-SEC transfers during the spring window of the portal, Kiffin sees it as an advantage to attack other conferences and college levels.
“I think we are fortunate that a while back when that SEC rule was made, that was a really good decision, because I think all coaches are concerned this time of year with their own players, and that would obviously really set up a bad system of eating our own,” Kiffin said. “And not just eating our own, driving prices up.”
Meet the Division II All-American: Trinidad Chambliss
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Division II All-American quarterback Trinidad Chambliss this offseason after a dominant 2024 season.
Chambliss, one of the top signal-callers at the Division II level, is fresh off of a monstrous campaign with his Ferris State program.
He was a second-team All-American in 2024 after tossing for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns, but his dual-threat ability stole the show.
Chambliss also rushed for 1,019 yards and 25 touchdowns after logging 50-plus total touchdowns on the season.
He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining with Kiffin and Co. addressing the depth of the quarterback room.
Chambliss will compete for backup duties behind Austin Simmons alongside Oklahoma State transfer Maealiuaki Smith.
