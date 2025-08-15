The Ole Miss Football Practice Report: Sights and Sounds From Week 3 of Fall Camp
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss football held its first fall scrimmage at the end of Week 2 of fall camp, as Lane Kiffin and the Rebels continue preparation for the 2025 season, now just weeks away.
Kiffin met with the media Monday to recap the scrimmage, and coordinators Pete Golding and Charlie Weis Jr. held press conferences on Thursday to give breakdowns of their units.
On the Defensive Side
While there has been plenty of attention on the new-look passing game early in fall camp, it was the defense that stole the show in the first scrimmage this past weekend.
While the defense continues to build on that job well done, the offense takes away some specific areas for improvement.
"Exciting scrimmage, competitive on Saturday," Kiffin said. "Thought there was a lot of really good stuff in there for us to teach off of for our players to learn, some situational stuff as well. First defense did a really good job.
"Forced a number of turnovers. It was great to see them playing together at high speed. Some new pieces there. Obviously, whenever you have a scrimmage, when one side does well in an area, the other side isn't.
"So that gives us some good stuff to work on, some good learning lessons offensively."
Ole Miss fielded the No. 2 scoring defense and No. 2 rush defense in the country last season but saw five players selected in the NFL Draft off of that unit, leaving some question marks for fans going into 2025—but Kiffin and Co. are pleased with how their defense looks despite sending so much talent to the professional ranks.
"The defense came out with really good energy, especially after the first drive, and did some good things and made some good plays. Good pass rush created some turnovers. Good plays in the secondary," Kiffin said.
"Quarterbacks, like most scrimmages, have some they wish they could have back and some things to learn from."
Golding Standard
While it's never fun to say goodbye to players like Walter Nolen, Princely Umanmielen, Trey Amos, JJ Pegues and Chris Paul Jr., it gives a new era of Rebels the opportunity to walk the same path.
That includes some more elite transfer talent, as well as the elevation of several players from backup into leadership roles.
"Now you're looking at guys who have been in the system for two years," Golding said. "So a lot of these mid-year transfer guys are sitting beside a guy who knows what to do.
"That's really big to help bring them under their wing and help coach and develop those guys as well."
Ole Miss lost its entire starting defensive front, but the cupboard wasn't left bare.
The Rebels return three key veterans on the interior of the D-line—Zxavian Harris, Will Echoles and Jamarious Brown—and they'll be joined by a couple of veteran transfers to, Golding hopes, form another formidable defensive front in Oxford.
"It's really nice to have the guys who have already been in the scheme—the Kam Franklins of the world, the William Echoles of the world—all of those guys who have been here, know the expectation," Golding said.
"We've seen them grow in the weight room, so I think we're going to be really excited about the guys who have already been here.
"Obviously we lost some value coming off the edge, so going in and getting those two guys, whether its Princewill Umanmielen or Da'Shawn Womack, to where we'll really be able to affect the passer like we did last year. Excited about the front."
Lefty on Right Track
While Ole Miss has re-tooled on the defensive front using a combination of returners and transfers, it has done the same in the passing game, where left-hander Austin Simmons assumes the starting quarterback role after backing up Jaxson Dart the last two seasons.
Throwing to a talented new crop of receivers, many from the portal, Simmons is set for a strong first season behind center.
"It's a huge process. Overall, he's on a great track," Weis said. "He's certainly much further ahead than Jaxson was when he first got here in 2022 because that was Jaxson's first year in the system, compared to Austin having those years built in.
"I'm very gratefully that we have Coach Kiffin and Coach Judge, several other staff members, who work with our quarterbacks and do a phenomenal job of developing that position."
Next to Simmons will be a group of essentially new running backs. Only Logan Diggs and Domonique Thomas return from a year ago, and they combined for just 43 carries, 213 yards and one touchdown.
With the additions of Kewan Lacy and Damien Taylor, Weis believes he'll have a well-rounded and effective group on the ground.
"Definitely, I've seen improvement. It's a good group of guys with some different skillsets," Weis said. "Kewan Lacy has a little bit more of that home run threat that we certainly need and that we've had in the past.
"Logan Diggs and Damien Taylor are guys who are very powerful runners, very disciplined runners. They do a good job of not getting you into negative play situations and staying ahead of the sticks.
"When you run the ball, you want it to be efficient and effective, and all three of those guys do a good job of that."
