The Practice Report: Ole Miss Football Gearing Up For Top-10 Matchup Against Georgia
OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 5 Ole Miss football team, fresh off a hard-fought 24–21 home win over Washington State, will hit the road for the first time in five weeks to face the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs in a marquee SEC matchup this Saturday afternoon in Athens.
The trip marks a pivotal moment in the Rebels' season, an opportunity to solidify their place among college football's top contenders and make a statement against one of the sport's most dominant programs.
Ole Miss will look to remain undefeated and build on its 3–0 conference record with what could be a season-defining victory between the hedges.
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin met with the media Monday to preview the 2:30 p.m CT kickoff in Athens. De'Zhaun Stribling, Kewan Lacy, and Princewill Umanmielen met with the media as well in this week's practice report.
Perseverance and the Path Forward
Ole Miss showed resilience in last week's 24–21 victory over Washington State. The Rebels trailed twice during the contest but found a way to regain control and close out the win in the fourth quarter.
Kiffin said he hopes the experience serves as a valuable learning moment as his team prepares for one of the toughest stretches of the season.
"We will have to maintain our focus for 60 minutes and take care of the ball better than we did a week ago," Kiffin said.
Despite the uneven performance, Kiffin emphasized his excitement for the challenge that awaits in Athens.
"An exciting opportunity this week to go play at Georgia," Kiffin said. "I think our players and staff are really excited about it."
After surviving a late scare last weekend, the Rebels are focused on turning lessons learned into a more complete performance on the road against one of college football's best.
Transfer Impact
The Rebels' undefeated start has been fueled in large part by the impact of key transfer additions who have elevated the team's talent and depth across multiple positions.
Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, an Oklahoma State transfer, recorded his best game as a Rebel against Washington State, catching six passes for 63 yards. His steady play provided a spark for an offense that had to grind through moments of inconsistency.
"I'm confident in the offense and what we can do," Stribling said. "It's all about executing and focusing on the next play and the next game."
Running back Kewan Lacy, another major offseason pickup, posted a breakout performance with 142 rushing yards and 19 receiving yards, showcasing explosive bursts and patience in the run game.
The former Missouri back said he's focused on carrying that same mindset into the Georgia matchup.
"I feel great about the preparation and the upcoming game," Lacy said. "I'm gonna go out and do my job for the team."
As the Rebels continue to gel, the contributions from their transfer class have proven vital, adding both depth and key contributors to a roster with championship aspirations.
Taming the Dawgs
The Georgia Bulldogs will be the toughest test yet for the Ole Miss Rebels. With a 5-1 record, the Bulldogs have impressive wins against Tennessee and Auburn.
Led by 10th year head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia has the highest winning percentage over the last five seasons in college football including two national championships. Kiffin called the Bulldogs "the premier program in college football".
The Rebels pulled out a 28-10 win against Georgia a year ago in Oxford, marking the Bulldogs first regular season defeat against a team besides Alabama since 2020.
Kiffin said of his former colleague Coach Smart, "He finds a way to win a lot of games in a lot of different styles. He overcomes adversity in games and can keep his team together."
Led by QB Gunnar Stockton and a committee running attack, the Georgia offense ranks in the top half of the SEC in rushing and passing yards per game.
Umanmielen said of the challenge ahead, "They are a top ten team like us. They want to win the championship just as badly as us so we have to attack and dominate every play."
To extend their unbeaten streak, the Rebels must bring discipline and physicality from start to finish in what promises to be one of the biggest games of the season.
