The Preview: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 SEC Showdown
ATHENS, Ga. - The No. 5 Ole Miss football team is set to travel to Athens, Georgia, for a top-10 showdown against the No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Date: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Location: Athens, Georgia
Site: Sanford Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Video Stream: ESPN App
Live Stats: OleMissSports.com/stats
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
Wright on Track
Senior tight end Dae'Quan Wright has been a standout for the Rebels this season. He leads the SEC with an impressive 22.4 yards per catch and ranks second nationally among tight ends with 359 receiving yards. In two years at Ole Miss, Wright has already racked in 755 receiving yards, which is the seventh most by a tight end in program history.
Wright only needs 13 more yards to surpass Barney Poole, for the sixth most receiving yards by a tight end.
Big Play Rebels
The Rebels lead the FBS with 26 plays of 30 yards or more, highlighting their big-play mentality. They are also tied 5th nationally in plays of 40 yards or more. However, the Georgia defense will pose a challenge for the Rebels' explosive offense.
Breaking Through Athens
Beating Georgia has been a tall task especially during the Kirby Smart era. But winning in Athens is an even harder challenge.
Although Ole Miss defeated Georgia this past season, the Rebels haven't won in Athens since 1996. In his 10 years at Georgia coach Smart has only lost twice at home.
Top 10 Matchup
Although this will be the seventh ranked matchup between Ole Miss and Georgia, it marks only the second time both teams have entered the game ranked in the Top 10 when facing each other.
The First being their 2023 meeting in Athens. Georgia leads the series in ranked matchups 4-2. This also marks the first time during the Kirby Smart era that Ole Miss comes into the game ranked higher than Georgia.
Tackling Machines
Ole Miss' defense features a young but highly productive lineup that knows how to get the job done. Sophomore defensive tackle Will Echoles leads the rebels with 3.0 sacks and ranks second in tackles for loss with 4.5. He also is fourth on the team in total tackles.
Sophomore defensive end Kam Franklin leads the team with 12 quarterback hurries and is third in total tackles with 31. Junior linebacker Jaden Yates ranks second on the team with 36 tackles, just behind returning leading tackler TJ Dottery, who leads the Rebels with 37.
With so much youth on the field, this group has plenty of room to grow and the potential to get even better.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes Headline CFP Projections
The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 Matchup
Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: ESPN College GameDay Heading to Athens
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.