The Quiet Offensive Question Facing Ole Miss This Fall

Much of the buzz around Ole Miss this spring has centered on Trinidad Chambliss' return and the new weapons added through the transfer portal.

Still, the Rebels may be facing a quieter question on offense: who steps up at tight end in a scheme where the position matters more than most realize?

Tight end.

In 2025, Ole Miss could count on Dae'Quan Wright for steady production and matchup versatility last season, but with Wright now headed to the Philadelphia Eagles, tight end has quietly become one of the biggest unknowns on the Rebels' 2026 roster.

Ole Miss Will Miss Dae'Quan Wright

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) scores a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wright may not have always been the featured option, but he consistently made the most of his opportunities. He averaged 16.3 yards per reception and caught five touchdowns, highlighted by the go-ahead 24-yard score in the closing minutes of the Fiesta Bowl.

His feel for finding soft spots in coverage and settling into open windows made him a reliable option on third downs and in the red zone, giving the Rebels a steady target when defenses focused on limiting explosive plays.

Beyond his value as a receiver and matchup problem for linebackers and safeties, Wright also contributed as a run blocker. He was frequently used in motion to seal the edge on split-flow concepts and served as an insert blocker on counters and iso runs.

The Position Gives Ole Miss Offensive Flexibility

Tight end versatility creates plenty of opportunities for Ole Miss playmakers. When the position is operating at a high level, the offense can keep an athletic pass catcher on the field without sacrificing edge support in the run game.

That unpredictability helps the offense stay on schedule and opens the door for vertical shots that can produce explosive plays.

More importantly, the position can take pressure off the perimeter group.

If Ole Miss can use the tight end to force safeties into staying in the middle of the field, it opens up opportunities for someone like Deuce Alexander to win on the outside in man situations.

Replacing Production Isn't Always Simple

Ole Miss isn't starting from scratch at the position. With Caleb Odom and Luke Hasz back in the room, the Rebels have both continuity and established chemistry with Trinidad Chambliss.

That familiarity could be the key to shortening the adjustment period as new talent enters the mix.

Odom is a potential nightmare matchup as a pass catcher, but he's still developing in the run game in just his second year at the position after converting from wide receiver following his transfer from Alabama.

But continuity only goes so far if availbility becomes the question.

Ole Miss isn't concerned about talent at the position, but whether they can stay healthy throughout the season.

Luke Hasz, in particular, missed most of 2025 with a lower-leg injury that required surgery. Although he caught a touchdown in the Sugar Bowl against Georgia, time will tell if he can meet the physical demands of the position over an entire season.

If Ole Miss gets quality play from its tight ends, it would go a long way toward keeping the offense balanced by supporting the running game and forcing defenses into certain structures. If not, the offense could become too reliant on its perimeter playmakers and more predictable in situational football.

Ole Miss has star power across the offense entering 2026, but whether the Rebels can maintain the same level of balance and flexibility may depend on a position group few are discussing.

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