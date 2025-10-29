The Race for Lane Kiffin: CFB Analysts Weigh in on LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has social media swirling this fall as the coaching carousel heats up with more job openings becoming available by the week.
Kiffin and Co. are in the midst of a 7-1 start in Oxford with the program's College Football Playoff chances increasing, but the talk of the town has been schools set to push for the Ole Miss decision-maker to depart the Magnolia State.
Once Billy Napier was relieved of his duties in Gainesville, the rumor mill began swirling surrounding a potential move for Kiffin to the Florida Gators.
Now, with Brian Kelly out as the head coach of the LSU Tigers, social media is buzzing with Kiffin to Baton Rouge rumors stealing headlines.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg dove into which program could pique Kiffin's interest more.
"LSU's firing of Kelly could be really bad news for Florida, which has made little secret of its desire to bring Kiffin to Gainesville," Rittenberg detailed on Sunday. "Perhaps Florida can still get its man, but Kiffin should be near or at the very top of LSU's wish list.
"He wouldn't have to deal with in-state competitors there and would lead a program with few if any limitations with resources, facilities and fan base."
But college football analysts from coast-to-coast are weighing in on the LSU Tigers versus Florida Gators rumor mill with On3 Sports' Pete Nakos also revealing that Kiffin is the top candidate in Gainesville.
"... With the LSU job open, Florida will now face significant competition in its pursuit to land Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin," Nakos wrote on Tuesday. "The Gators, Tigers and Rebels are headed toward a three-way battle for Kiffin. And that comes with Ole Miss being favored in every remaining game and on track to make their first College Football Playoff appearance.
"That makes for an unclear timeline for when Kiffin could be available. Meanwhile, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter is working on a new contract to keep Kiffin in Oxford."
Kiffin remains the talk of the town, and with the Ole Miss Rebels inching closer towards a College Football Playoff berth, all eyes will be on the program in Oxford across the next few weeks.
