The Scouting Report: Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators in Week 12 SEC Showdown
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 6 Ole Miss football 9-1 and 6-1, returns to action this Saturday as head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will take on the Florida Gators, on Senior Day, in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Gators enter Saturday's matchup following a loss to the Kentucky Wildcats 38-7 last Saturday in Lexington, their largest defeat in the series since 1950.
This Saturday's matchup will mark the 27th all-time meeting between the Rebels and the Gators, with Florida leading the all-time series 13-12-2. Check it out below, as well as information on where to watch the game.
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Florida
Date: Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Site: Vaught Hemingway Stadium
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
Gators Scouting Report
Florida heads to Oxford at 3-6 overall and 2-4 in SEC play. The Gators season has been highlighted by their victory in early October over the No. 9 Texas Longhorns at the time 29-21, in Gainesville. However, since that victory, the Gators have only managed one win in league play and have dropped three of their last four.
Offensively, Florida ranks second-to-last in the SEC, averaging just 341 yards of total offense per game. Defensively, the Gators rank 11th in the SEC, giving up an average of 347.2 yards per game. On the flip side, both the Gators' redzone offense (92.6%) and defense (77.6%) rank amongst the top four in the SEC.
Three Players to Watch: Ole Miss
Winston Watkins – Watkins is coming off a game against the Citadel in which he recorded a career-high five catches for 80 yards and his first career touchdown. The freshman receiver has made a name for himself in the Rebels last two games, recording four receptions for 111 yards in the matchup against Oklahoma on Oct. 25.
Kewan Lacy – Lacy is coming off a game in which he tied the Ole Miss single-season touchdown record with 16 scores on the season, a record set by Quinshon Judkins in 2022. The Rebels offense will continue to look to get the sophomore running back involved as he looks to make history this Saturday.
Ole Miss Defense – The Rebels defense has shown signs of significant growth and improvement over the course of the season. In last Saturday's game, the unit held the Citadel to just 106 total yards of offense, the fewest by a Rebels defense since holding Memphis to 104 yards in 2014.
Three Players to Watch: Florida Gators
DJ Lagway – Lagway is a quarterback capable of having a big game against any given opponent. Despite being benched in last Saturday's loss, the sophomore quarterback was responsible for orchestrating the game-winning drive that would hand the Rebels a loss in last year's matchup.
Jadan Baugh – The sophomore running back ranks 5th in the SEC in both total yards on the season (747) and average yards per game (83). The elusive running back has gone for over one hundred yards three times this season and can make a defense pay.
Myles Graham – Graham leads the Gators defense with 51 total tackles on the season. The sophomore linebacker shined in their week 10 matchup against Georgia, recording a season high 8 tackles.
