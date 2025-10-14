The Scouting Report: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 SEC Showdown
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 5 Ole Miss football (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will be on the road for the first time in five weeks, as head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will take on Georgia, Oct. 18, at Sanford Stadium.
The No. 7 Bulldogs are coming off a 20-10 victory over the Auburn Tigers last Saturday on the road. Saturday's matchup will mark the 49th all-time meeting between the Rebels and the Bulldogs.
Ole Miss fans will remember last season's matchup in Oxford, which resulted in a 26-10 victory for the Rebels, arguably the biggest win in Kiffin's tenure.
This will be the fourth consecutive time the two schools have been ranked inside the AP Poll entering their matchup.
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Date: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Location: Athens, Georgia
Site: Sanford Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Video Stream: ESPN App
Live Stats:OleMissSports.com/stats
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
2025 Georgia Bulldogs Recap
Georgia heads into the matchup with the Rebels at 5-1 overall and 3-1 in SEC play. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 7 in AFCA Coaches ranking and No. 9 in the AP poll. Georgia is 36-3 in its last 39 SEC regular season games.
Offensively, Georgia averages just under 415 yards per game, with 186 yards per game coming on the ground.
The Georgia defense is allowing just 307.2 yards per game and ranks No. 19 in the FBS in scoring defense (17.0). The Bulldogs also rank top-20 nationally in rushing defense, allowing just 91.7 yards rushing per game.
Three Players to Watch: Ole Miss
TJ Dottery - Dottery leads the Rebel defense in total tackles, averaging 6.2 per game on the season. The junior linebacker totaled six tackles in last Saturday's matchup versus Washington State, two of which were solo.
Trinidad Chambliss - The Ferris State transfer holds a 4-0 record as the starting quarterback for the Rebels and has passed for 250 yards or more in each of his games. Chambliss ranks first in the SEC conference in passing yards per completion, averaging over 15 yards through the air while completing 65 percent of his passes on the season.
Kewan Lacy – Lacy ranks second in the SEC in rushing yards with 587 on the season. He has found the endzone eight times this year, ranking eighth in the FBS and second in the conference. Last game, the Missouri transfer totaled 24 carries for 142 yards against Washington State, which both serving as a career high.
Three Players to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs
Gunner Stockton - The Georgia native leads the way for the Bulldogs offense, totaling 1,264 yards on the season through the air in his junior campaign. Stockton has completed 68 percent of his passes on the season, ranking fourth in the SEC. He shined in the week three matchup against Tennessee, where he totaled 304 yards through the air and connected on 74 percent of his passes
CJ Allen - The junior linebacker leads the Bulldogs defense with 7.7 tackles per game on the season, ranking him second in the SEC Conference. Last time out, he accounted for 10 total tackles against Auburn, six of which were solo.
Raylen Wilson - Wilson ranks second on the team with 6.3 tackles per game. The junior linebacker totaled six total tackles in the matchup with Auburn, two of which were solo.
