The Scouting Report: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 10 Clash
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 8 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) returns to Oxford, Mississippi, after a two-week road stretch as head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels take on South Carolina (3-5, 1-5 SEC) Saturday in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Rebels' Saturday matchup against the Gamecocks will mark the 19th all-time meeting, with the last time being in 2024, when the Rebels won 27-3 in Columbia.
Ole Miss is coming off its first-ranked road win since a victory against No. 22 Tulane in 2023 (37-20), and its highest-ranked road win since defeating No. 8 Texas A&M in College Station back in 2016 (29-28). Check it out below, as well as information on where to watch the game.
South Carolina is coming off a tough 29-22 loss to No. 4 Alabama. The Gamecocks led late in the fourth quarter, but Alabama rallied for the win.
How to Watch: Ole Miss Rebels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Date: Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Site: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Gameday Info: OleMissGameday.com
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
Gamecocks Scouting Report
South Carolina heads to Oxford 3-5 overall and 1-5 in SEC play. The Gamecocks started the season 2-0 with wins over Virginia Tech and South Carolina State, but have dropped five of their last six games.
The Gamecocks rank last in the SEC in total offense, averaging just 302.1 yards of per game. Defensively, the Gamecocks rank No. 6 in the FBS with three defensive touchdowns and No. 16 in turnovers gained (14).
Opponents are averaging 140.6 yards rushing and 194.5 yards through the air against South Carolina.
Three Players to Watch: Ole Miss
Harrison Wallace III – Wallace leads the Ole Miss offense in both receiving yards on the season (464) and yards per game on average (58.0). The Penn State transfer led the way for the Rebels in last Saturday's matchup in Norman, tallying 5 receptions for 64 yards while averaging 12.8 yards per reception.
Trinidad Chambliss – The Ferris State transfer has been very impressive since taking the reins at quarterback. Chambliss shined again last Saturday in Norman, finishing with 368 yards of total offense, his fourth game in six starts with over 350.
Winston Watkins – Watkins set the record yards at Oklahoma for the most by a Rebel freshman since Elijah Moore in 2018 vs. South Carolina. With 218 yards on 13 receptions, he has become a steady option this season, most of which came from his breakout game at Oklahoma.
Three Players to Watch: South Carolina Gamecocks
LaNorris Sellers – The dual-threat sophomore quarterback can be an issue for an opposing defense. Sellers' big frame and strong arm allow him to do it all on the field. He has totaled 1,356 passing yards (171 attempts) so far this season, as well as 175 yards on the ground (102 carries).
Vicari Swain – The sophomore defensive back has tallied three punt return touchdowns on the season, ranking first in both the FBS and SEC conferences. If given an open lane, Swain can take one back any time his hands touch the football.
DQ Smith – The senior defensive back leads the Gamecocks defense with 43 total tackles on the season. In his last game against Alabama, Smith totaled 5 solo tackles.
(Via Ole Miss Rebels Football.)
More Ole Miss News:
Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Takes Down Oklahoma Sooners in 34-26 Win
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.