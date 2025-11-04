The Scouting Report: Ole Miss Football vs. The Citadel Bulldogs in Week 11 Matchup
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 7 Ole Miss football, 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the SEC, is back in the Vaught this Saturday as head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will take on The Citadel at noon CT.
The Bulldogs enter Saturday's matchup with a record of 4-5 on the season. This will be their first matchup against a Power Four team on the season, their first since 2024 when they faced the Clemson Tigers.
The Rebels are coming off a win last Saturday, defeating the South Carolina 30-14, a game that featured six sacks by the Ole Miss defense; the most since eight against Oklahoma in 2024.
On the offense, the Rebels rushed for 258 yards on the ground, their most against an SEC opponent since rushing for 313 against LSU in 2023.
The team is now 8-1 for the third time in the Kiffin era, alongside the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
How to Watch: Ole Miss Rebels vs. The Citadel Bulldogs
Date: Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025
Time: 12:00 p.m. CT
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Site: Vaught Hemingway Stadium
Gameday Info: OleMissGameday.com
TV: ESPN+
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
Bulldogs Scouting Report
The Bulldogs enter year three under Head Coach Maurice Drayton. They are coming off a thriller win over their rival, Virginia Military Institute, last Saturday, a game in which they scored 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter in a come-from-behind win, 35-24.
Offensively, The Citadel is averaging just over 100 passing yards per game (113.56) and 225 rushing yards. The team is averaging 22.89 points per game on the season, their most during the Drayton era.
Three Players to Watch: Ole Miss
Ole Miss Offensive Line - The Rebels offensive line did not allow a sack in last Saturday's victory for the fourth time this season. They rank third in the SEC as a unit, only allowing 8 sacks on the season through 9 games.
Princewill Umanmielen - Umanmielen shined in the Rebels victory over the Gamecocks last Saturday, adding another solo sack to his 2025 season. He leads the Rebels defense with 4.5 sacks on the season.
Suntarine Perkins – Perkins had a big game against South Carolina with his first sack of the season and an interception in the 4th quarter. In addition, he registered six tackles against the Gamecocks.
Three Players to Watch: The Citadel Bulldogs
Cale Williams- Williams leads the Bulldogs defense with 65 total tackles on the season. The senior defensive back is coming off a game in which he tallied 9 total tackles, five of which were solo.
Quentin Hayes- Hayes is one of two quarterbacks the Bulldogs will feature this Saturday. He ranks second on the team in rushing yards with 467 on the season, as well as passing for 544 yards. The sophomore leads the team with both six passing and rushing touchdowns on the season.
Jihad Marks- The senior wide receiver leads the Bulldogs receiving corps with five touchdowns on the season. He is coming off a game where he recorded a season-high 168 yards on four receptions with three scores.
