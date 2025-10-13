The SEC Standings: Ole Miss Football, Texas A&M and Alabama Remain Atop the Rankings
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) remains unbeaten across the first seven weeks of the college football season with the Rebels taking America by storm.
Despite an upset scare in Week 7, Lane Kiffin and Co. escaped with a 24-21 win over the Washington State Cougars to keep their 2025 record unblemished heading into Week 8 at Georgia.
The Rebels remain in the College Football Playoff conversation with the program clicking on all cylinders after reaching the midway point of the season.
"Every game is independent of every other game and nothing means anything about who you played or how a team played before," Kiffin said of the lesson Ole Miss learned in Week 7.
"You have to perform really well and do the basic things. You’ve got to block, you’ve got to tackle, you’ve got to catch, you’ve got to throw. You’ve got to do those basic things.
"I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Oh, this is college football now.’ There’s no excuse. Yeah, it happens all over the country. Seems to happen more than ever now. But that’s no excuse."
Ole Miss will gear up for a Week 8 showdown against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs with both programs sitting atop the Southeastern Conference.
In what will be a Top-10 SEC matchup with ESPN College GameDay in attendance, the stage is set for Saturday's "Game of the Week" in Athens.
"Kirby does an amazing job over time of winning close games and winning in different styles depending on what’s going on," Kiffin said. "It’s why he’s one of the greatest coaches ever.
"You are talking about, what are we at, the sixth year now? The last time they lost in the regular season to a team not in Alabama or now Ole Miss is Florida in 2020, if I remember right. Think about that for a while.
"That’s dominance in the hardest conference, by far, to be dominant in. That’s coaching really well. A lot of good players, but coaching really well in situations and being really hard to beat."
Heading into Week 8, what are the Southeastern Conference standings with Ole Miss and Georgia headlining the top programs?
A look into the SEC standings through seven weeks of college football with a significant slate ahead this Saturday.
The SEC Standings Through Week 7:
1. Ole Miss Rebels (6-0 overall, 3-0 SEC)
2. Texas A&M Aggies (6-0, 3-0)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0)
4. Georgia Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1)
5. LSU Tigers (5-1, 2-1)
6. Tennessee Volunteers (5-1, 2-1)
7. Missouri Tigers (5-1, 1-1)
8. Oklahoma Sooners (5-1, 1-1)
9. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-1, 1-1)
10. Texas Longhorns (4-2, 1-1)
11. Florida Gators (2-4, 1-2)
12. South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3, 1-3)
13. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-2, 0-2)
14. Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4, 0-2)
15. Auburn Tigers (3-3, 0-3)
16. Kentucky Wildcats (2-3, 0-3)
