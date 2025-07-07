The SEC Win Totals: Ole Miss Football's Updated Win Total Ahead of 2025 Season
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a critical season in Oxford with the program set to debut a new-look roster this fall.
Kiffin and Co. will roll out new starting quarterback, Austin Simmons, after handing the keys to the third-year Rebel.
The talented signal-caller continues navigating his first offseason as QB1 after patiently waiting his turn behind first-round selection Jaxson Dart.
For Simmons, it's his maturity that has taken both the program and America by storm.
He's set to enter his third season with the Ole Miss program, and at just 19-years-old, has already earned his degree from the University of Mississippi.
The Rebels' quarterback is handling his business both on and off of the gridiron with his efforts earning the respect of his teammates and head coach.
"I think (Simmons) has done a really good job spending time with players," Lane Kiffin said during spring camp. "He's always out trying to throw extra with them. He's got a hard act to follow."
Kiffin has praised his young signal-caller, but Simmons' teammates have also provided rave reviews.
"I've seen Austin really step up. Just being a leader he always wants to put in work, he always wants to throw with the receivers and always wanting to get meshes with me. He's becoming a leader, he's taking control of the team. That's what we need from our quarterback," senior running back Domonique Thomas told 247Sports.
Now, Simmons will look to lead the Rebels to a College Football Playoff berth behind a new-look roster in Oxford.
The updated Southeastern Conference win totals have now been revealed with the sportsbooks placing expectations on the Ole Miss program.
The SEC Win Totals:
Alabama 9½
Georgia 9½
Texas 9½
LSU 8½
Ole Miss 8½
Tennessee 8½
Auburn 8
Texas A&M 8
Florida 7½
South Carolina 7½
Missouri 7
Oklahoma 7
Vanderbilt 5½
Arkansas 5
Kentucky 4½
Miss State 3½
Ole Miss sits at an 8.5 win total for the 2025 season where they're tied for the fourth-best odds to win the Soitheastern Conference.
With Simmons at the helm alongside a new-look roster, all eyes will be on the program in Oxford this season with expectations rising.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.