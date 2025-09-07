The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Ole Miss Football Climbs, Michigan Wolverines Tumble
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue a strong start to the 2025 season after remaining unbeaten with a win over the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2.
Despite a 10-0 deficit in the first quarter at Kroger Field, Kiffin and Co. battled back to earn a Southeastern Conference win.
Led by redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons and a strong second half from the Rebels defense, Ole Miss is 2-0 to begin the season in Oxford.
“He’s tough, man, he’s tough, like he’s so mature for his age. You’ve seen him go in and strike out, what the third pick of the draft in baseball as a freshman. This guy going in Georgia, play the way that he did. He’s built different that way," Kiffin said. "I wish I would have protected him better early and more efficiency early.
“He was fine. He said he was fine to go back in. He was throwing and I just wanted Trinidad for some scheme stuff just in that situation - I’m trying to basically in a 4-minute offense.”
Now, Kiffin and Co. earn a Southeastern Conference win with the program continuing to handle early adversity in order to set the tone across the first two weeks of the season.
“I think it says a lot. I think it says they got a chance to be really good because you can see in phases they’ll go right down the field and score with dynamic playmakers and they’ll stop people and shut them down 3 and out," Kiffin said. "I think they have a chance.
"[Saturday] was a good SEC start. Again, winning the SEC is hard, but winning on the road in SEC is hard. So you can start 1-0 in the SEC when they put you in Week 2 at a game, it was great, now we have a chance to go back home.”
On Sunday, the AP Top-25 Poll was revealed with the Ole Miss Rebels moving up three spots. Where did Kiffin's crew land?
The AP Top-25 Poll: Week 3 Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
3. LSU Tigers
4. Oregon Ducks
5. Miami Hurricanes
6. Georgia Bulldogs
7. Texas Longhorns
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
9. Illinois Fighting Illini
10. Florida State Seminoles
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels move up three spots in the AP Top-25 Poll, move into the No. 17 slot.
The remainder of the Top-25 Poll [11-25]:
11. South Carolina Gamecocks
12. Clemson Tigers
13. Oklahoma Sooners
14. Iowa State Cyclones
15. Tennessee Volunteers
16. Texas A&M Aggies
17. Ole Miss Rebels
18. USF Bulls
19. Alabama Crimson Tide
20. Utah Utes
21. Texas Tech Red Raiders
22. Indiana Hoosiers
23. Michigan Wolverines
24. Auburn Tigers
25. Missouri Tigers
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.