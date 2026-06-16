These 5 Head-to-Head Battles Will Define Ole Miss Football's Season in 2026

The 2026 season for Ole Miss is no joke. They are playing six teams that are in the projected top 25.

Those teams will have some weapons that could change the outcome of a game. If Ole Miss doesn’t prepare correctly for those players, there could be some tough losses for the Rebels.

Deuce Alexander vs DJ Pickett

LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett reacts to intercepting the | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The LSU game is circled on the Rebels' schedule. There is so much drama that will come with that game; it’s hard not to focus on it.

LSU will have some familiar names on defense that are great at stopping the run. Defensive end Princewell Umanmielen and linebacker TJ Dottery were once Rebels, but transferred after head coach Lane Kiffin left for Baton Rouge.

These two will make it hard for the offensive line and running back Kewan Lacy to get the run game going. The Rebels will have to rely a lot on the passing game.

Wideout Deuce Alexander will be Trinidad Chambliss’s number one target this year. In week three, he will be going against a great corner in his second year at LSU, DJ Pickett.

Pickett led the Tigers in interceptions last year and has proved he can go against any wide receiver. It will be crucial for Alexander to find ways to lose him in coverage and get into the open field.

If Alexander gets open, the Rebels' offense will have no problem against a stout LSU defense. If he doesn’t, the Rebels will have a tough time moving the ball.

Cayden Lee vs Jaylon Braxton

Mississippi Rebels defensive back Jaylon Braxton returns an interception | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The familiar faces trend continues in week seven when Ole Miss takes on Missouri. The Tigers' offense features quarterback Austin Simmons and wide receiver Cayden Lee. The duo once wore the red and blue, but now look for revenge in the yellow and black.

Simmons already knows he can trust Lee to get open. He will be looking for him a lot.

It will be an interesting matchup for Lee as he will be going against cornerback Jaylon Braxton. These two once practiced together and now will be going against each other in a real game. The Rebels will have their hands full with Missouri's star running back Ahmad Hardy and will be relying on Braxton a lot to shut down Lee.

The Rebels are going against a duo that probably feels disrespected by their former program and it will be crucial that Braxton prevents Lee from having a great game or the Rebels could be upset.

Luke Ferrelli vs Arch Manning

California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli reacts after a blocked field goal attempt by Stanford Cardinal | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

After the Rebels play Missouri in Oxford, the road doesn’t get any easier. They will travel down to Austin to play against what Sports Illustrated has ranked as the number five team in the country, the Texas Longhorns.

Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning now has a full year of starting under his belt and is only getting better. He’s a player who can beat a defense in the air or with his legs. Knowing this, the Rebels will have to get to and contain Manning. Ironically, the Rebels are trying to tackle a Manning now.

Cal Linebacker transfer, Luke Ferrelli, will be a vital part in preventing Manning from escaping the pocket and matching up with him play after play. If Ferrelli can keep Manning contained, the Rebels will have a great chance to escape Texas with a win.

Raylen Wilson vs Kewan Lacy

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson reacts | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs come into Oxford at the start of November for an SEC battle. Last year, Kewan Lacy saw the dog's defense twice. In the first game, he rushed for 31 yards. The Rebels lost that game.

In the second game, he rushed for 98 yards. The Rebels won that game.

Lacy will be a vital piece in beating Georgia this year. He will have to watch out for Senior Raylen Wilson.

Wilson is a great linebacker who can cover sideline to sideline. If the Rebels can keep him out of the equation, they will be able to beat Georgia in a crucial matchup.

Suntarine Perkins vs Nate Frazier

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier carries the ball against the Mississippi Rebels | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Rebels will also have their hands full on the opposite side of the ball against Georgia.

Junior running back Nate Frazier had over 70 yards in both games against Ole Miss last year. He is a steady, reliable halfback that the Rebels cannot forget about.

Luckily, Ole Miss has a senior linebacker who can keep Frazier quiet.

Suntarine Perkins will be crucial in stopping the run. Frazier has shown he can run up the gut or bounce outside when he needs to. Perkins will need to be aware of this and must slow him down.

Ole Miss will certainly be tested next season and needs to prepare for these matchups, specifically if they want to win some important games.

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