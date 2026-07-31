These Blue-Chip Ole Miss Transfers are Ready to Make a Big Impact This Season

The Ole Miss Rebels are ready to make a splash in the SEC this upcoming season.

After a lot of talent was either lost to the NFL draft or the transfer portal, head coach Pete Golding made a lot of additions that either replaced or improved on those former Rebels. A lot of those guys are former blue-chip recruits, which means that they were rated a four- or five-star coming out of high school.

These guys will make a huge impact on both sides of the ball and will be a big reason Ole Miss will go far in the playoffs.

Blake Purchase

Oregon Ducks linebacker Blake Purchase on defense | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former four-star defensive end Blake Purchase transferred to Ole Miss from the Oregon Ducks. He is heading into his junior year and will be an important part in getting to the quarterback.

Purchase is a speedy edge rusher and will make a great pair with senior linebacker Suntarine Perkins. Both of their skills will make it hard for any quarterback to escape the pocket and execute a scramble drill.

While at Oregon, Purchase was a part of the Ducks team that made it all the way to the semifinals. He recorded a sack against Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl.

Purchase knows what it takes to get to the postseason and how to win in the playoffs. He will be a great presence in the Rebels' locker room and will be able to teach guys what it takes to make a great run in the playoffs.

Carius Curne

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne waits for the snap | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carius Curne is a former four-star offensive lineman who transferred from LSU. He will most likely be replacing Diego Pounds at left tackle, protecting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ blind side.

Curne started in five games and appeared in eight for LSU last year as a true freshman. He already has blocking experience in the best conference in college football and will pick up right where he left off.

Curne will also be great at setting the edge for running back Kewan Lacy's runs to the exterior.

He is replacing an impressive lineman in Pounds from last year, but has the skill set to perform at a high level for his new team. Also, look out for his best game to be against his former team in week three.

Johntay Cook II

Syracuse Orange wide receiver Johntay Cook makes a catch against the Boston College Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest question surrounding the Ole Miss offense this season is their receiving core. They are only returning one starter from last year's team.

They have brought in a lot of transfers to combat this issue, one of those being Johntay Cook II.

Cook played at Syracuse last year, where he had 549 yards on 45 catches and two touchdowns. He also has some SEC experience when he played for Texas in 2024. There, he had 137 yards on eight catches and a pair of touchdowns.

Deuce Alexander will likely be wide receiver one for the Rebels and get most of the attention from teams starting cornerbacks. Cook will be able to use this to his advantage and will get open against lesser corners.

All of these guys came to Oxford for a reason, and Golding invited them for a reason. They bring experience that will not only help them in the toughest conference in college football, but everyone around them as well.

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