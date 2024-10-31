Three Keys For an Ole Miss Football Win Over the Arkansas Razorbacks
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels travel to Fayetteville this weekend to battle a gritty Arkansas team that has embodied their head coach's mentality. Sam Pittman is a good football coach who has been on hot seat talk since the end of last season, but he has his players not only fighting for his job but a chance to get to nine wins and shock the Razorback faithful.
The Hogs have been a thorn in the side of the Rebels for a while, but the 2024 season hinges on this road trip. Here are three keys to an Ole Miss win on Saturday.
Pack the Run Game
Henry Parrish Jr. said it best in his media availability this week: the Rebels need to pack their run game. The forecast in Fayetteville calls for rain this weekend, and who is surprised? It feels like everytime the Rebels head to Northwest Arkansas, nasty weather is in the forecast.
The Rebels run game has struggled, but they are going to have to find a spark as their season hangs in the balance this weekend. Quarterback Jaxson Dart has been the Rebels' most productive runner at times, so expect him to be an integral part of this ground attack.
'I Spy'
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green has been one of the most explosive playmakers in all of the SEC in 2024, and for the Rebels defense to have success, they might want to spy him.
Suntarine Perkins has been in that role before, spying Jalen Milroe in last year's matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Expect Perkins or another speedy defender in that spot for most of the ballgame.
Fourth Down Creativity
The Rebels might have to be more creative on fourth down because kicking in the elements is obviously very difficult. In short-yardage situations, the Rebels have turned to JJ Pegues on the ground, but it might be time to shake things up.
The Rebels have lived and died on fourth down in 2024, especially in their two losses. Finding a way to get your playmakers the ball on this critical down could be the difference on Saturday.