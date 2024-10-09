Three Keys to an Ole Miss Football Win in Baton Rouge Over LSU
The Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers are ready for a Saturday night showdown in Death Valley in a top-15 battle with boatloads of playoff implications.
LSU has taken care of business in SEC play after a come-from-behind victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks while the Rebels sit at 1-1 in SEC play. With this being said, the Tigers aren't without their blemishes after a tough loss to USC to start the year and multiple uncharacteristic showings in two non-conference games: Nicholls State and UCLA.
On paper, the Rebels look to have not only the better team (something you don't usually say when these two teams meet), but also the better defense. LSU star linebacker Harold Perkins is out for the year, and the Tigers are still recovering from a disastrous 2023 defensive campaign and overhauled the defensive staff.
With this being said, let's take a look at the keys to the game on Saturday for Ole Miss.
Fast Start
Ole Miss didn't get off to the start it wanted to on offense last week, but after a failed fake punt by the Gamecocks, the Rebels quickly turned it into six.
You have to get this hostile crowd out of the game fast. Death Valley is a very unpredictable environment, and if you let the crowd take over, it could be a long night for this Rebel offense.
Get After Nussmeier
Garrett Nussmeier has been one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the entire country so far this year, and the Ole Miss defense must make him feel uncomfortable. The LSU offensive line is one of the best in the country, so it will be a challenge.
If the Rebels can close the pocket and force Nussmeier into bad decisions, it could be all she wrote.
Find a Ground Game
With wide receiver Tre Harris questionable for Saturday's matchup, the Rebels are going to have to find creative ways to move the football. But first, they must establish a ground game.
The Rebels have struggled so far in SEC play on the ground and tend to run a lot of inside zone. Being more creative with the running game could be the spark this offense needs to get all of the parts humming again, like Dart's deep ball which hasn't been up to par so far this season.