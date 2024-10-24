Three Keys to an Ole Miss Football Win Over Oklahoma on Saturday
The Ole Miss Rebels and Oklahoma Sooners are set for an early kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN in front of a sellout crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. The last time the Rebels were at home, they couldn't find a way to beat Kentucky, and this week, it has a similar feel.
The Rebels are two plays away from being undefeated, and against Kentucky, they had the more talented roster. The Oklahoma game has a similar feel, as Ole Miss seems to have better talent, especially on offense, but that's a unit with more questions than answers.
Lets take a look at three keys for an Ole Miss victory on Saturday.
Distribute the Rock
Tre Harris is questionable heading into the weekend and has undoubtedly been the biggest contributor in the Ole Miss wide receiver room. This means someone has to step up.
Juice Wells has had flashes at receiver. In his return to South Carolina, he went over 100 yards but was a non-factor in both of the Rebels' losses. Jordan Watkins has also had a slow start after missing multiple weeks to start the year with a hamstring.
Tight end Caden Prieskorn hasn't had the impact on 2024 so far as most assumed he would have, and Cayden Lee had a coming out party in Death Valley as somewhat of a safety valve for quarterback Jaxson Dart.
For this offense to get back on track, Dart needs to build in-game chemistry at a spot in the season where the Rebels must survive and advance.
Scheme Up Bentley
The Rebels have been quite predictable in the running game so far in 2024. For Ole Miss to run on a talented Oklahoma front, is is going to have to be more creative in how it gets the ball to its dynamic backs. Ulysses Bentley IV showed what he can do against LSU, plus Matt Jones is listed as doubtful for Saturday. Bentley could be the key to getting this offense back on track.
It seems that Henry Parrish is good to go, but the Rebels will need to improve in pass protection.
Create Chaos
The Oklahoma quarterback situation hasn't been ideal as Jackson Arnold and Michael Hawkins Jr. have rotated starts for most of the year. Both have struggled with turnovers, and the Sooners fired OC Seth Littrell on Sunday. If the Rebels defense can get after Arnold, they can win the turnover battle.
Suntarine Perkins has been great in Princely Umanmielen's absence, but the Rebels expect to have Princely on Saturday. Establishing a proper rotation to keep both of these guys fresh is key against a lackluster Oklahoma offensive line.
