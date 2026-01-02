Three Observations From Ole Miss Football's Thrilling Win Over Georgia Bulldogs

The Ole Miss Rebels captured a historic 39-34 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs on New Year's Day with the program continuing its run in the College Football Playoff.

Behind a truly dominant day at the office for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, the All-SEC selection worked his magic down the stretch to take down an SEC rival in the Sugar Bowl.

“It’s been a grind. It’s been a journey. I’m speechless right now, considering where I was at this point last year. I’m thankful to the Ole Miss community for letting me come here and play ball," Chambliss said after the win.

Now, Ole Miss advances to the College Football Playoff Final Four with a matchup against the Miami Hurricanes in the Fiesta Bowl locked in for Jan. 8.

Three Observations: Sugar Bowl Edition

No. 1: The Storyline of the 2025 Season - Trinidad Chambliss

In what has emerged as the story of the 2025 season across college football, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has won over America this fall after going from Division II star to SEC icon.

Across the 2025 regular season, Chambliss went 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

The dual-threat signal-caller has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) kisses the MVP trophy after the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

But Chambliss has showcased his clutch gene this postseason after handling business in a tune-up game against Tulane prior to leveling up against Kirby Smart's Bulldogs.

On Thursday night in New Orleans, Chambliss took his stardom to another level after lifting the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The All-SEC selection propelled Ole Miss down the stretch after going 30-for-46 with 362 yards and two touchdowns through the air with another 14 yards on the ground.

It was highlight reel play after highlight reel play where Chambliss connected with 10 different pass-catchers - namely Harrison Wallace III after having a career-night. Wallace logged 156 receiving yards on nine receptions with a touchdown.

Along with Wallace III, it was Oklahoma State transfer De'Zhaun Stribling that battled in the fourth quarter with a game-changing reception to set up the go-ahead field goal where he ultimately finished with 122 receiving yards on 7 receptions.

No. 2: It Takes All Three Phases

Yes, Chambliss dominated on offense. Yes, Zxavian Thomas and Suntarine Perkins handled business down the stretch on defense.

But it takes all three phases to earn a victory of this magnitude with special teams play ultimately emerging as the X-factor against Georgia - specifically kicker Lucas Carniero.

Carniero drilled a 47-yard field goal with nine seconds left to lift the Rebels past Georgia and into the CFP final four.

The Western Kentucky transfer also set the Sugar Bowl record, twice, with first-half kicks of 55 and 56 yards in distance where he finished the night with a perfect 3-for-3 in the game.

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding lifts the trophy after the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

No. 3: The Pete Golding Era is Here

The talk of the town has been Lane Kiffin across the last four weeks after departign the Ole Miss program amid a College Football Playoff run for the LSU Tigers.

Once Kiffin was out, Ole Miss officials wasted no time in elevating Golding to head coach where he has wasted no time in earning even more respect from both his peers and players.

He's handling both head coaching duties and defensive coordinator work as the play-caller for the defense where his crew bent, but didn't break in New Orleans in crunch time.

With under two minutes remaining, the Ole Miss Rebels held a 37-34 lead with the Bulldogs inside the five-yard line, the defense held Georgia to a field goal to tie things up - rather than take a lead - to set up the game-winning field goal from Lucas Carniero.

It was the defensive intensity from Zxavian Harris that set the stage in the one after logging 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

Aside from Harris, Suntarine Perkins dominated for the Rebels after tallying 6 tackles, 1 sack and 1 pass breakup.

Now, Golding is a perfect 2-for-2 across his pair of games as the head coach with Ole Miss 2-0 in the College Football Playoff with the Miami Hurricanes up next in the semifinals. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 8.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: