Three Observations From Ole Miss Football's Week 1 Victory Over Georgia State
No. 21 Ole Miss handled business on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium after taking down the Georgia State Panthers 63-7 in a Week 1 victory.
In his first start for the Rebels, redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons utilized the passing attack to lift the program to a dominant season opening victory.
After a pair of early interceptions, Simmons bounced back to finish the night with over 300 yards through the air and multiple touchdowns.
"He had one really bad play -- the second interception, the first one's not his fault. The right guard gets beat. That's not his fault - I thought he did some really good things (too)," Lane Kiffin said.
"Scrambled away, slid and took care of himself --- but also showed he can move around and make some plays with his feet."
Three Observations: Week 1 Edition
No. 1: Austin Simmons' Starting Debut
Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons made his debut as the starting quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night as he gears up to take control of the offense.
In Game 1 as the starter, Simmons looked the part for the Rebels. He wasn't perfect by any means, but it was a strong opener for the redshirt-sophomore.
Simmons ended the night going 20-for-31 passing with 341 yards and three touchdowns through the air to go with a pair of interceptions.
The first-time starter tossed two interceptions in the opening half, but quickly shook off the untimely throws to lead the Rebels to an impressive offensive explosion in Week 1.
There's rapport being built with Penn State wide receiver transfer Harrison Wallace III. The two connected for five receptions to go with 130 yards and a touchdown.
Simmons and Wallace III looked the part in Week 1 to open the 2025 season.
“First start. It felt so surreal being out there for the first time,” Simmons said on Saturday. “I wasn’t really nervous. I just trusted myself.
"As you could see in the first drive, we scored in three plays, I think. Of course, I’m going to have some mistakes here and there. Some mental errors like the interception early in the game.”
No. 2: Kewan Lacy Poised to Breakout
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy made his debut at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night after transferring in during the offseason from Missouri.
Now, after earning first-team duties in the backfield, Lacy has quickly made his presence felt for the program after shining in Week 1.
The first-year Rebel wrapped up his first game with the program after logging 108 rushing yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns on the night. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry.
It's clear Lacy will take on a significant role within the offense to keep the playbook creativity in check alongside Simmons' passing attack.
No. 3: Let's Look Into the Defense
Ole Miss rolled out a 4-2-5 defense on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway with LSU transfer Sage Ryan alongside Washington State transfer Kapena Gushiken. TJ Banks was also at the safety position.
The Rebels utilized Transfer Portal additions Antonio Kite [Auburn] and Ricky Fletcher [South Alabama] as the starting cornerbacks.
Ole Miss veteran defensive lineman Zxavian Harris had a monster day, totaling five tackles, including a sack, with an interception and two pass breakups.
TJ Dottery led the Rebel defense with nine tackles, including a shared tackle for loss, and broke up one pass.
Ole Miss will return to action next weekend in a matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats as Southeastern Conference play arrives for the Rebels.
