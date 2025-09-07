Three Observations From Ole Miss Football's Week 2 Win Over Kentucky Wildcats
No. 20 Ole Miss battled back from a 10-0 first quarter deficit on Saturday afternoon in Lexington (Ky.) to take down the Kentucky Wildcats in the program's SEC opener.
Lane Kiffin and Co. faced adversity early after Rebels signal-caller Austin Simmons tossed a pair of first quarter interceptions, but the program remained poised to earn a comeback win in Week 2.
“I think it says a lot. I think it says they got a chance to be really good because you can see in phases they’ll go right down the field and score with dynamic playmakers and they’ll stop people and shut them down 3 and out. I think they have a chance," Kiffin said.
"Today was a good SEC start. Again, winning in the SEC is hard, but winning on the road in SEC is hard. So you can start 1-0 in the SEC when they put you in Week 2 at a game, it was great, now we have a chance to go back home.”
Now, Ole Miss is 2-0 heading into Week 3 with the program earning a come-from-behind win on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field.
What led the Rebels to a critical Southeastern Conference victory?
Three Observations: Week 2 Edition
No. 1: Ole Miss Has Found a Star Running Back
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy has emerged as RB1 in Oxford after bursting on the scene in his first season with the program.
After handling business in his first start for Ole Miss in Week 1, the Missouri Tigers transfer got it done once again on Saturday in Lexington.
Lacy went over the century-mark in Week 1 with three touchdowns and carried the momentum into the program's first SEC contest of the year.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder logged 138 yards on 28 rushing attempts and one touchdown on the day to help lift the Rebels to a big-time Southeastern Conference win on the road.
There's a star being born in Oxford with the youngster carving out a critical role on offense for Kiffin and the Rebels. Across the first two weeks of the season, it's been on full display.
No. 2: "Bend, Don't Break" Mindset for the Rebels
There are flaws on this Ole Miss squad, but the Rebels have the talent to overcome the small mistakes being made to this point.
The slow starts haven't phased the offense - Ole Miss' defense is flying across the gridiron and the Rebels are now 2-0 with an SEC win under their belts.
Ole Miss started off shaky once again in Week 2 with Simmons mimicking last weekend's performance against Georgia State after once again tossing a pair of first quarter interceptions.
Following the two picks thrown, Simmons settled in, which is exactly what Kiffin wants to see from his young, inexperienced quarterback.
Simmons overcame a pair of interceptions and a 10-0 first quarter deficit to wrap up the first half with 159 yards through the air while going 9-for-16 on passing attempts.
Following the two picks, Simmons went 6-for-7 with 120 yards to send the Rebels into halftime with a 17-13 lead.
From there, it was cruise control for Simmons after getting in a groove and leading the Rebels to a 2-0 start with back-to-back wins in his first career starts.
No. 3: Harrison Wallace III is the Real Deal
Ole Miss wide receiver Harrison Wallace III hauled in four catches for 117 yards (including a career-long 55-yard reception) and his second 100-yard outing in as many games as a Rebel.
Wallace is the only newcomer receiver in available records (since at least 1977) to break 100 yards in the first two games of their debut season.
The Penn State Nittany Lions transfer is carving out a significant role within the Ole Miss offense with it once again being on display in Week 2.
When Simmons is in need of a big-time play, all attention is on Wallace III to make it.
Along with being a threat on offense, Wallace has given the a consistent piece on special teams as a punt returner as he continues making his presence felt for the Rebels.
Ole Miss will return to action in Week 3 with an SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks next on the docket.
