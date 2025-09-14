Three Observations From Ole Miss Football's Week 3 Victory Over Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 17 Ole Miss earned a 41-35 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night to advance to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play.
Behind a strong performance from backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, the Rebels handled business at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a shootout.
“Trinidad’s day didn’t surprise me. Anytime we have gone in the stadium in scrimmages, or his play in the last two games, he’s done a fabulous job. I just think he has the ‘it’ and it’s what brought him here," Kiffin said on Saturday.
"I think as you look around the country, look at a year ago, there’s an SEC team, they lose their quarterback and they’re a completely different team. They get him back and they totally change. I said in the off-season, just like any room, d-line, DBs, hey, ‘let’s improve the room overall.’
"Spent a lot of time and energy recruiting Trinidad for situations like this. Kyle said he played in more fans today than in his entire career combined. Said a lot about him and he took care of the ball."
Now, Ole Miss is 3-0 after a strong offensive performance at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Week 3.
Three Observations: Week 3 Edition
No. 1: Trinidad Chambliss Turns Heads in Oxford
Ole Miss backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss earned the start on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium while redshirt-sophomore Austin Simmons nursed an ankle injury.
In his first SEC start, Chambliss showcased it all for the Rebels while dominating the Razorbacks both on the ground and through the air.
Chambliss flaunts a 6-foot, 200-pound frame with his strong lower-body tearing up the Arkansas defense in Oxford to earn a win in his first start with Ole Miss.
On Saturday night, the Division II All-American transfer ended the game going 21-for-29 through the air with 353 passing yards along with 62 yards on the ground.
The numbers just off of the page, but the most important one: Zero turnovers.
Ole Miss starting quarterback Austin Simmons has struggled across his first two starts with a pair of turnovers, but fast forward to Saturday in Chambliss's first start and he kept it clean.
Chambliss totaled three touchdowns on the night with two coming on the ground in a strong debut for the Ferris State transfer against an SEC foe.
No. 2: Consistency on Offense Sets the Pace
Chambliss was strong all night for the Rebels, but consistency was his best friend fresh out of the gates against the Razorbacks.
The senior signal-caller completed his first eight passes for nearly 200 yards [176] while utilizing multiple weapons through the air - notably Penn State transfer Harrison Wallace III.
Chambliss logged 415 total yards of offense for the Rebels with a combination of working the passing attack and run-game to his advantage.
On a night where star running back Kewan Lacy wasn't a factor [44 total yards of offense], Chambliss carried the weight while playing consistent, efficient football while not turning the ball over once in Oxford.
No. 3: Uncharacteristic Defensive Performance
In what became a night to forget for the Ole Miss defense, the Razorbacks carved the unit up across the first 45 minutes of play.
Through three quarters, the Razorbacks totaled 413 yards of total offense led by quarterback Taylen Green showcasing his dynamic play-style.
Green, who Kiffin raved about this week as one of the most dynamic signal-callers in college football, logged 99 rushing yards across the first three quarters to keep the Razorbacks afloat to go with 232 passing yards.
Ole Miss' defense was out of sorts in Week 3 with the program falling for eye-candy with an inability to keep Green in check most of the night.
The Rebels bounced back in the fourth quarter with the defense keeping Arkansas in check down the stretch to close things out in Oxford.
Arkansas wrapped up the night with 522 yards of total offense while Green went 22-for-35 passing with 305 yards through the air and 111 rushing yards.
The Rebels will return to action on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with No. 17 Ole Miss set to host the Tulane Green wave.
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.