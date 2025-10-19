Three Observations From Ole Miss Football's Week 8 Loss to the Georgia Bulldogs
In a matchup that took social media by storm, No. 5 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) was unable to get over the hump down the stretch in Athens after falling 43-35 against No. 9 Georgia.
Lane Kiffin and Co. suffered the program's first loss of the 2025 season on Saturday after being outscored 17-0 in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium.
“I told our guys, this is exactly what you could want,” Kiffin said on Saturday. “You’re in the fourth quarter up two scores at Georgia. Chance to beat them two years in a row.
"You would think you’d get blown out if they score every time they have the ball and have 34 first downs. In a game like that, you’ve got to keep scoring, and we didn’t do that in the fourth quarter.”
Three Observations: Week 8 Edition
No. 1: Rebels Fall Flat in the Fourth
Trinidad Chambliss and the Ole Miss offense went a perfect 5-for-5 through three quarters after scoring a handful of touchdowns and going into the final frame with a 35-26 lead.
From Chambliss lighting it up through the air to Kewan Lacy doing the dirty work on the ground, it was a flawless start for the Rebels leading into the fourth quarter.
Through three quarters, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss went 18-for-26 through the air with 262 yards passing along with 42 yards on the ground. He logged three scores to keep the Rebels in front at Sanford Stadium.
For Lacy, the Rebels' star running back remained with a foot on the gas after tallying a pair of touchdowns of his own after punching it in on goal line situations.
But the Georgia Bulldogs stormed back in the fourth quarter after outscoring the Rebels 17-0 in the final frame to take control down the stretch...
No. 2: Gunner Stockton Deserves Credit
Georgia signal-caller Gunner Stockton deserves respect after his gutsy performance against the Rebels on Saturday.
The redshirt-junior signal-caller made it happen down the stretch in Sanford Stadium to lead his program to a top-five win in Athens with impactful play after impactful play.
Stockton ended the night on 26-for-31 passing with 289 yards and four touchdowns through the air to go with 59 rushing yards on 10 attempts with an additional score.
The Bulldogs' quarterback was sensational with the Ole Miss defense unable to find the correct recipe to slow him down in the Top-10 matchup on Saturday.
Ole Miss as a whole struggled after giving up 43 points on the road in the Peach State. Georgia totaled 513 yards of total offense, 6.7 yards per play, and went a perfect 5-for-5 in the red-zone. It was a day to forget for coordinator Pete Golding's group.
No. 3: New Culture in Oxford Being Built
At the end of the day, Lane Kiffin and Co. are proving this program is building a championship culture in the Magnolia State. It hasn't always been perfect, but there are hurdles being jumped, specifically in 2025.
Yes, this is a talented roster from top to bottom, but Ole Miss is seeing its depth be put to the test with a myriad of players stepping up when called upon.
The fourth quarter didn't go Ole Miss' way in the heavyweight fight, but the first three quarters of football showed what this Rebels program is truly capable.
Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have created a juggernaut in Athens, but Kiffin and the Rebels are proving this program is ready to compete at the highest level.
Sure, it didn't go Ole Miss' way on Saturday, but this program has just arrived with America on notice of the potential this squad has in 2025.
No. 5 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 9 with a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners locked in.
