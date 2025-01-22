Two Ole Miss Rebels Chosen in First Round of Latest NFL Mock Draft
The college football season has come to a close, and for the Ole Miss Rebels, focus has now shifted to preparation for the 2025 campaign. For some players on the roster, however, a future in the National Football League awaits, and there are a few Ole Miss names that could be called in the first round of the 2025 draft.
Sports Illustrated recently released an updated 2025 NFL mock draft, and two Rebels were chosen in the first 32 picks with both players coming from the defensive side of the ball.
Starting things off was cornerback Trey Amos who was projected to go 23rd overall to the Green Bay Packers. Amos spent one year in Oxford after transferring in from Alabama last offseason, but it was a productive campaign that significantly boosted his draft stock.
This season, Amos accumulated 50 total tackles (39 solo), 13 passes defended, one forced fumble and three interceptions. He would help fill a need in the secondary for Green Bay and receive a significant pay day, should he be taken at this juncture of the draft in April.
The second Rebel to be selected in the first round of this mock draft was none other than defensive tackle Walter Nolen, chosen by the Baltimore Ravens with the 27th overall pick. Like Amos, Nolen is a former transfer who came to Ole Miss last offseason from Texas A&M, and he was a huge reason behind the Rebels' defensive success in 2024.
Nolen finished the regular season with 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He also broke up three passes and recovered two fumbles, and he has been a near consensus first round option in multiple mock drafts that have been released in recent weeks.
It's good publicity for Ole Miss to have multiple players in the first round conversation, but the work for the program now shifts to trying to replace these talented pieces ahead of the 2025 campaign. The Rebels have done a large amount of work in the transfer portal since it opened in December, landing players on both sides of the football who will be expected to step into big roles once August rolls around.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.