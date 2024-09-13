Top Target! Ole Miss WR Tre Harris Listed As No. 1 Weapon By PFF
Tre Harris is on a tear to begin the 2024 season for Ole Miss as the go-to weapon for Jaxson Dart. One could argue he's in a league of his own after monster performances through the first two weeks.
Pro Football Focus would agree with that stance.
The website listed Harris as the highest-graded receiver by its metrics with a 94.2 following wins over FCS Furman and Middle Tennessee. Maryland's Tai Felton is close with a 92.0, but Alabama's Kobe Prentice, who grades in at No. 3, is still nearly five points lower than the Rebels senior star.
After nearly totaling 1,000 yards in his first season with the program, Harris is on pace to break receiving records as Dart climbs up the ladder in the Heisman race. Through roughly six quarters of action — starters rarely played in the second half of a 76-0 win over Furman — Harris has hauled in 17 passes for 309 yards (18.2 YPC) and two touchdowns. He's also registered at least eight catches and 130 yards in each contest.
Harris' 309 receiving yards leads all Southeastern Conference targets by a substantial amount. Freshman receiver Ryan Williams, has 102 fewer yards and 11 fewer catches in the No. 2 spot.
Among FBS leaders, Harris' receiving yards rank third entering Week 3. He's 21 yards shy of Felton and six shy of Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan.
Dart, who leads the country in passing yards, passer rating and yards per attempt, is PFF's highest-graded quarterback through Week 2. He and Harris look to continue their domination entering Saturday's showdown at Winston-Salem against Wake Forest. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. Fans will be able to watch the matchup on The CW Network.
The Rebels currently sit as 23.5-point favorites over the Demon Deacons.