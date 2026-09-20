Trinidad Chambliss Continues Building All-Time Great Legacy

Trinidad Chambliss's story has already entered college football history. An unknown national championship-winning Division II quarterback transfers to Ole Miss, where he’s supposed to sit behind Jaxon Dart’s heir apparent, Austin Simmons.

Then, that is flipped on its head as Simmons goes down with an injury in just the second game of the season, and as they say, the rest is history. Or in Chambliss’s case, history continues to be made as he led the Rebels to another top-10 win on Saturday, this time versus the very coach who helped bring him to Oxford: Lane Kiffin.

The 32-24 win was the fifth game the Rebels faced a ranked opponent in the six games of the Pete Golding era. Chambliss went a long way in delivering a win over a fourth-ranked opponent. The only blemish on that record is the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Miami, where the Rebels fell just a play away from advancing to a national championship.

Journey to Greatness

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) looks to pass the ball during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although Chambliss didn’t have his best game against a rugged Hurricanes defense, it doesn’t hurt his legacy. The senior quarterback has quickly become one of the most clutch quarterbacks in college football.

His late-game heroics started in New Orleans, facing Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, one of only two losses for Chambliss as a starting quarterback; he righted the wrong with an epic second-half comeback.

He threw for 202 yards and a touchdown in the second half, after going into halftime trailing 21-9. The stat sheet doesn’t even show the numerous miraculous plays Chambliss came up with, several of which saw him evade pressure running side to side or sometimes even backward before finding his receiver.

His arm does a lot of the heavy lifting, especially on the stat sheet. Yet, it’s his legs that break the backs of opponents. It doesn’t always show up on the box score, as he uses them mostly to extend plays while waiting to find a receiver.

However, on Saturday it was his legs that sealed the win, as he turned a second-and-10 pass play into a 14-yard rushing touchdown.

He helped build the 24-7 halftime lead with two touchdown passes in the second quarter. Then, after facing an adversity-filled third quarter where his lone interception helped bring the Tigers back to level, he did what he’s always done: deliver in the fourth quarter.

Chambliss touched the ball only once in the final quarter, and that was all he needed. He engineered a 13-play, 75-yard drive, with six completions on nine attempts for 62 yards before his 14-yard scamper to the end zone. He capped a day in which he completed 33 of 48 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns with only one interception, while rushing for another score.

His two passing touchdowns saw him tie Eli Manning for third place in the record books, with 16 consecutive games with a touchdown pass. He only stands three games off second-place Matt Corral (19), and six off the record-holding Chad Kelly (22).

With still at least nine guaranteed games left to play in his Ole Miss career, Chambliss is already writing a legacy for himself that could see him become one of the greatest quarterbacks in Rebels history.

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