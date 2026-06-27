Ole Miss Legend Delivers Major Praise for QB Trinidad Chambliss

The Ole Miss Rebels football program is looking to prove the naysayers wrong in the upcoming college football season. A team that is one year removed from a College Football Playoff appearance will be looking to show that, even with a new head coach, they belong in the national conversation.

Former head coach Lane Kiffin left for the job with the LSU Tigers before the Rebels' postseason run even began. In his place, new head coach Pete Golding led the program to their first ever CFP semifinal appearance. Many may argue that it was Kiffin's squad who made the deep playoff run, however, Golding has the chance to get back to the mountaintop with the talent returning this season.

One of those talents that will be leading the Rebels this season will be quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Chambliss exploded on the scene in 2025. Now, the Rebels quarterback is coming into 2026 with Heisman Trophy hype. Recently, Rebels legend Archie Manning spoke about Chambliss and what he means to the program.

From One Legend To Another

Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels former quarterback Archie Manning talks with Mississippi Rebels athletic director Keith Carter during half time at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Matt DeGregorio of WLOX got to speak with Manning during the Manning Passing Academy. During the media session, the Rebels legend was asked about his thoughts on Chambliss.

“I’m really proud of him, and I’m proud that he’s an Ole Miss quarterback," Manning said.

“I’m really proud of him, and I’m proud that he’s an Ole Miss quarterback”



Ole Miss legend Archie Manning shares his thoughts on Trinidad Chambliss: pic.twitter.com/nwzb4mMjRK — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) June 27, 2026

Manning went on to say that he has gotten to know Chambliss and that he's an outstanding person. Rebels fans have to love that one legend of the program is speaking so highly of one who is still carving out his legacy in Oxford.

Chambliss has a chance to make a little history this season that will involve Manning. Currently, Chambliss has 3,937 passing yards in his career with the program. If he plays on the level that he did last season, Chambliss will pass Manning early in the 2026 season in career passing yards. Manning has 4,753 passing yards in his career with the Rebels.

Sep 13, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorback at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Manning name carries a lot of what with the Ole Miss program. Not only in Oxford, but the name carries weight throughout the levels of football. Archie, Eli, and even Peyton, who unfortunately took his talents elsewhere for college, are some of the biggest names in football history. It has to be a surreal feeling for Chambliss to hear this kind of praise from a legend.

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