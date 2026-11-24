The Egg Bowl is full of hate.

The two SEC schools in Mississippi have played 122 times before the 2026 matchup. As with pretty much any serious college football rivalry, especially in the South, the matchup's history is full of wacky episodes that create a unique hatred on either side.

Last year, the newest installment in the 125-year saga came at the expense of Trinidad Chambliss' jersey. Allegedly, Mississippi State fans broke into the Ole Miss locker room at 3 AM the night before the Egg Bowl and stole the Jersey. Luckily, Ole Miss equipment staff had an extra jersey on hand, which allowed Chambliss to lead Ole Miss to their eventual 38-19 victory.

Chambliss Still Holds A Grudge Against Mississippi State

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) raises the Golden Egg Trophy after a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After Chambliss threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns in the rout of Mississippi State, many fans forgot about the pregame theatrics. Ole Miss' run to the College Football Playoff semifinal pushed the memory of the jersey theft far out of national spotlight.

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One person who did not forget about the robbery was Trinidad Chambliss himself. Understandably, the star quarterback is still unhappy about what happened ahead of the previous Egg Bowl.

In his press conference after Wofford, Trinidad addressed the Egg Bowl rivalry, what it means to him and the team as a whole.

"We don't like them, and they don't like us," Chambliss said. "What more could you not like about that? Last year, they tried to take my jersey, and that left a sour taste in my mouth."

Many people, including myself, were reminded of the incident by Chambliss' press conference. The memory came at the perfect time: Ole Miss rebounded from two disappointing losses by lighting up the scoreboard against Wofford. With the CFP out of the picture, Rebel fans needed something to look forward to after getting back in the win column. Hatred of Mississippi state is the perfect remedy for such.

Although Mississippi State has struggled in recent years, in-state rivalries are part of what makes the sport special. Nothing would make Mississippi State happier than defeating Ole Miss and reaching six regular-season wins for the first time since 2022.

Likewise, Ole Miss can keep State from bowl eligibility and finish the season with eight regular-season wins. The Rebels have many seniors hungry for their last two opportunities in an Ole Miss uniform and a quarterback with a grudge he's held all year.

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