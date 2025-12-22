Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Football Eyeing 'Redemption' in Georgia Bulldogs Rematch

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on New Year's Day for a Sugar Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs with a College Football Playoff semifinal berth on the line.

In what will be a rematch of a regular season SEC thriller this fall, the Rebels will look to avenge a loss from earlier this year after Kirby Smart and Co. got the best of Ole Miss in Round 1.

“When we found out they were the next game, a lot of people were really excited,” Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said. “We felt like we played really good versus Georgia early on in the season, we just couldn’t finish it.

"I struggled in the fourth quarter. I have a lot of redemption to do in the next game.”

Now, Golding and Co. have weighed in on the matchup that will once again be the biggest game in Ole Miss program history.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

A look into the game information, current betting lines and Golding's perspective on the Sugar Bowl showdown at the Caesars SuperDome.

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Sugar Bowl Showdown

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-108)

Georgia: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +198

Georgia: -245

Total

Over 55.5 (-105)

Under 55.5 (-115)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 6.5-point underdogs heading into the Sugar Bowl clash against Smart and Co. at the Caesars SuperDome.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 55.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs following a strong College Football Playoff debut on Saturday.

Pete Golding's Take: Refocused and Reenergized

“Obviously we went through the game and cleaned the game up [Sunday] night,” Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said. “Went through the corrections, all that stuff. Moved on to Georgia this morning in a walk-through format.

"We’re going to give them a couple of days off for Christmas, then bring them back Christmas night and go to work as a normal Monday on the 26th. So, no different than when we first prepared, that week before that we got into it for Tulane and that bye week.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“Hopefully we can get them to at least punt one time,” Golding added. “That would be a good start. Extremely talented football team. Very well-coached. Premier college football team and have been for some time. They’ve been in a lot of big games.

"Kirby [Smart] does an unbelievable job. They don’t panic. You’re going to have to close out the game in the fourth quarter — just like we didn’t do last time.”

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: