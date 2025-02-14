Two Ole Miss Defensive Standouts Land In First Round Of Latest Mock Draft
While Jaxson Dart is considered a fringe first-round round pick, former Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen is considered a lock to land somewhere on Thursday night of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Cornerback Trey Amos is another player with the upside to earn some Day 1 buzz with a promising outing at the NFL Scouting Combine later this month, but is he destined to be a first-round pick? In the latest mock draft from by College Sports Network, the former Louisiana product joins Nolen as a Day 1 pick in back-to-back selections.
Amos is projected to land with the Buffalo Bills in the No. 30 slot. Meanwhile, Nolen is predicted to be selected by the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 31 overall pick and serve as a long-term replacement for All-Pro Chris Jones.
For Amos, CSN said that his path to Oxford helped his development at three different schools should help him transition to any formation with ease by the end of his rookie season.
Trey Amos took a long route to the 2025 NFL Draft via the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels, but his ultimate destination could be the first round. The 6-1, 182-pound cornerback is coming off a career-high season with 13 pass breakups and three interceptions and was selected with 7.8% of all the Buffalo Bills first-round picks. Cornerback isn't considered even a top-three need but accounts for 11.3 percent of all Day 1 selections. Amos is the fourth-most selected player behind Nick Emmanwori, Kenneth Grant, and Jahdae Barron.- College Sports Network
For Nolen, landing in Kansas City could be considered a defensive version of the Patrick Mahomes selection in 2017. The Chiefs knew Mahomes needed teaching, so he sat and learned for a year under Alex Smith before taking the NFL by storm in 2018.
The hope for Nolen is to rotate in as a starter during his rookie season before taking over as the next wrecking ball at defensive tackle in place of Jones, who turns 31 this offseason.
The MDS data was updated in the immediate aftermath of Super Bowl LIX, and presents some interesting findings for the losing team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Unsurprisingly, given the grievous bodily assault sustained by Patrick Mahomes, offensive tackle features highly (17.5 percent). However, addressing a defensive front that put little pressure on Jalen Hurts despite stymying Saquon Barkley is considered a bigger need, with 45.3 percent of selections on DT. Walter Nolen accounts for 12.4 percent of selections after impressing at Ole Miss and the Senior Bowl.- College Sports Network
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place on April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisc.