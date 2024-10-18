Two Rebels Named To Sporting News Midseason All-America Team
Tre Harris has a chance to be the nation's top receiver. Walter Nolen could be considered the best interior defensive lineman.
Regardless, the two Ole Miss stars are garnering national relevancy.
Harris and Nolen were named to the Sporting News midseason All-America roster after serving as the backbone for the No. 18 Rebels through seven games. Harris also was named to the CBS Sports Midseason All-America team, while both were named to the Senior Bowl's Midseason All-American team.
Harris is on pace to break every Ole Miss single-season receiving record entering the second half of the season. He currently leads the nation with 987 receiving yards and six touchdowns off 59 receptions while averaging 16.7 yards per catch.
What might be more impressive is Harris' consistency. In five games, the 6-foot-2 pass-catcher has finished with at least 100 receiving yards, including a career-high 225-yard outing against Georgia Southern in Week 4.
Last season, Harris needed 10 games to reach 985 yards and 54 catches. He already surpassed his season total despite being limited in games against South Carolina and LSU with a lower-leg injury.
After two seasons at Texas A&M, Nolen elected to transfer to Oxford in the offseason. So far, he's served as a powerful force on Ole Miss' strong defensive line that leads the nation in run defense.
Through seven games, Nolen has totaled six tackles for loss in addition to his 26 total tackles. He also posted 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two QB hurries and one fumble recovery.
Per PFF's rush defense ratings, Nolen ranks third nationally among all interior defensive linemen at a 91.1 grade. He is one of three Ole Miss defensive tackles ranked within the top-15.
Both players are also projected to be top 40 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft., with Nolen expected to be a first-round option.
Ole Miss returns to Oxford next week following its bye to take on Oklahoma at 11 a.m. CT.