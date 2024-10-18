Rebs Threads: What is Ole Miss Football's Best Uniform Combo So Far in 2024?
Since Lane Kiffin's arrival in Oxford for the 2020 season, the Ole Miss Rebels have sported a number of different uniform combinations while staying tapped into their traditional roots at the same time.
The Rebels have adopted the tradition of wearing a different uniform combination in each of their games in a given season. The only repeat combo for Ole Miss over the last two-plus years came in the 2022 Texas Bowl against Texas Tech when it wore the powder blue helmets, powder blue jerseys and white pants.
With that being said, through seven games this season, the Rebels have worn seven different uniform combinations, meaning they could be aiming for a different combo in each game yet again this year. It's also worth noting that Ole Miss has already announced that it will be wearing its new camouflage helmets next week against Oklahoma, so this trend will at least be continuing for another Saturday.
The Rebels typically reveal uniform plans for the week on Thursday nights, but since there is no game this week, there is no uniform reveal. To fill that void, let's take a look back at each of Ole Miss' uniform choices through the first seven games of the year.
vs. Furman: Navy Helmets, Navy Jerseys, White Pants
The Rebels opened the year with a crisp combination that is classic outside of the pants choice. Overall, this is one of Ole Miss' cleanest uniform combinations, even if it's not worn often.
vs. Middle Tennessee: Powder Blue Helmets, Red Jerseys, Gray Pants
In Week 2, Ole Miss went very traditional with its wardrobe. In my opinion, this is one of the Rebels' best (if not the best) looks they have. It's hard to beat a classic.
at Wake Forest: White Helmets, White/Powder Jerseys, White Pants
Ole Miss debuted its new road jerseys in Week 3 against Wake Forest, and they looked pretty superb on the field. If the Rebels are, in fact, aiming to wear a different uniform combination each game this season, how they approach the remaining road contests will be interesting. Could the traditional white-and-red road jerseys return to action?
vs. Georgia Southern: White Helmets (Patriotic Decals), Red Jerseys, White Pants
This will probably go down as Ole Miss' least-appealing uniform combination of the season. The patriotic decals work with the navy or powder blue helmets, and I personally think that looks better than sporting them on the white lids.
vs. Kentucky: Powder Blue Helmets, Powder Blue Jerseys, White Pants
This combination isn't viewed as "classic" by many fans, but it's quickly becoming just that. This marks the fifth season that this combo has been in the Rebels' uniform rotation, and it's even listed as the primary home uniform on EA Sports College Football 25. It's a solid look, overall.
at South Carolina: Powder Blue Helmets, White/Powder Jerseys, White Pants
Where the new road jerseys are concerned, this is the best look that features them. The powder blue helmets accent perfectly with the jerseys and pants, and I dare say that it's an elite look.
at LSU: Navy Helmets, Red Jerseys, Gray Pants
Again, it's hard to beat a classic, and this combination has been criminally underused over the last five seasons. In fact, the last time Ole Miss wore this exact combination (helmet decals included) prior to the Magnolia Bowl was in 2020 against Auburn.
This might just be the Rebels' best look overall, and it seeing the field against LSU just feels right.
READ MORE Content From Ole Miss On SI:
- Can Ole Miss Reach the College Football Playoff? Here's Why or Why Not
- Ole Miss Football 'Swiss Army Knife' Suntarine Perkins is Top 10 in QB Pressures
- 'Devastating!' Ole Miss WR Cayden Lee Leaning On Teammates Following LSU Loss
- Lane Kiffin Offers Encouraging Words Following Ole Miss' Loss to LSU