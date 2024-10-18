The Grove Report

Rebs Threads: What is Ole Miss Football's Best Uniform Combo So Far in 2024?

The Ole Miss Rebels have sported seven different uniform combinations so far this season. Which is the best?

John Macon Gillespie

Sep 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Yam Banks (16) reacts with linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Yam Banks (16) reacts with linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (11) during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Since Lane Kiffin's arrival in Oxford for the 2020 season, the Ole Miss Rebels have sported a number of different uniform combinations while staying tapped into their traditional roots at the same time.

The Rebels have adopted the tradition of wearing a different uniform combination in each of their games in a given season. The only repeat combo for Ole Miss over the last two-plus years came in the 2022 Texas Bowl against Texas Tech when it wore the powder blue helmets, powder blue jerseys and white pants.

With that being said, through seven games this season, the Rebels have worn seven different uniform combinations, meaning they could be aiming for a different combo in each game yet again this year. It's also worth noting that Ole Miss has already announced that it will be wearing its new camouflage helmets next week against Oklahoma, so this trend will at least be continuing for another Saturday.

The Rebels typically reveal uniform plans for the week on Thursday nights, but since there is no game this week, there is no uniform reveal. To fill that void, let's take a look back at each of Ole Miss' uniform choices through the first seven games of the year.

vs. Furman: Navy Helmets, Navy Jerseys, White Pants

Aug 31, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Matt Jones (0) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rebels opened the year with a crisp combination that is classic outside of the pants choice. Overall, this is one of Ole Miss' cleanest uniform combinations, even if it's not worn often.

vs. Middle Tennessee: Powder Blue Helmets, Red Jerseys, Gray Pants

Sep 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Jadon Canady (28) reacts after a defensive stop during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In Week 2, Ole Miss went very traditional with its wardrobe. In my opinion, this is one of the Rebels' best (if not the best) looks they have. It's hard to beat a classic.

at Wake Forest: White Helmets, White/Powder Jerseys, White Pants

Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Henry Parrish Jr. (21) runs for yardage against Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ole Miss debuted its new road jerseys in Week 3 against Wake Forest, and they looked pretty superb on the field. If the Rebels are, in fact, aiming to wear a different uniform combination each game this season, how they approach the remaining road contests will be interesting. Could the traditional white-and-red road jerseys return to action?

vs. Georgia Southern: White Helmets (Patriotic Decals), Red Jerseys, White Pants

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This will probably go down as Ole Miss' least-appealing uniform combination of the season. The patriotic decals work with the navy or powder blue helmets, and I personally think that looks better than sporting them on the white lids.

vs. Kentucky: Powder Blue Helmets, Powder Blue Jerseys, White Pants

uSep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin gives direction during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This combination isn't viewed as "classic" by many fans, but it's quickly becoming just that. This marks the fifth season that this combo has been in the Rebels' uniform rotation, and it's even listed as the primary home uniform on EA Sports College Football 25. It's a solid look, overall.

at South Carolina: Powder Blue Helmets, White/Powder Jerseys, White Pants

Oct 5, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Where the new road jerseys are concerned, this is the best look that features them. The powder blue helmets accent perfectly with the jerseys and pants, and I dare say that it's an elite look.

at LSU: Navy Helmets, Red Jerseys, Gray Pants

Oct 12, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) walks on the field against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Again, it's hard to beat a classic, and this combination has been criminally underused over the last five seasons. In fact, the last time Ole Miss wore this exact combination (helmet decals included) prior to the Magnolia Bowl was in 2020 against Auburn.

This might just be the Rebels' best look overall, and it seeing the field against LSU just feels right.

John Macon Gillespie
JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

