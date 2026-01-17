The Latest on Ole Miss Football's Pursuit of Elite Defensive Weapon Luke Ferrelli

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program in pursuit of multiple defensive weapons on the market.

Once the Rebels' College Football Playoff run wrapped up in early January, Golding and Co. entered "reload mode" in order to retool the roster for the 2026 season while carrying the momentum into the Transfer Portal market.

Now, Ole Miss sits with the No. 3 rated class in America with multiple game-changing players heading to Oxford.

But Golding and the coaching staff in the Magnolia State remain active in searching for newcomers to join the roster this month with a focus on Cal Bears transfer Luke Ferrelli.

As a redshirt freshman in 2025, the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder recorded 87 tackles (second on team), five for loss, with a sack and an interception — he was an All-ACC honorable mention.

LB Luke Ferrelli, who transferred to Clemson last week, has taken the “Clemson FB” out of his bio.



A complicated situation is emerging. pic.twitter.com/aHpw7KgNiA — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) January 17, 2026

After not playing across the 2024 season as a true freshman, the second-year linebacker from San Diego (Calif.) was named the ACC Defensive Freshman of the Year after making 13 starts in 2025.

Ferrelli entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this month and quickly committed to Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers, but there's a twist in his recruitment as he remains in contact with the Ole Miss Rebels.

According to The Clemson Insider, "through multiple sourcing, TCI learned that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to Ferrelli on Friday. At that time, Ferrelli told Swinney about his decision to leave the team and enter the portal.

"But getting in touch with Ferrelli was not easy for Clemson. TCI was told there was a stretch when Clemson could not get in contact with him. He could not be found on campus, nor was he answering his phone."

Nov 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli (41) reacts after a blocked field goal attempt by Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

But the saga continued heading into the weekend with reports circulating that, "as of Saturday morning, sources told TCI Ferrelli turned in his books and his laptop to the school.

"We were told his plans are to re-enter the portal and go to Ole Miss. Ferrelli visited Clemson early in the portal window, then officially signed with the Tigers last week."

It's a fascinating situation with the Ole Miss Rebels and Golding reportedly remaining in pursuit of the now Clemson Tigers defensive weapon, according to multiple outlets.

