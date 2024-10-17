Ole Miss Wideout Tre Harris Lands Inside ESPN's Top 25 Players List
Ole Miss star wideout Tre Harris has been no stranger to national attention so far this season, and for good reason.
The list of accolades for the star route runner grew longer on Wednesday as Harris cracked ESPN's Midseason Top 25 Players list.
Harris not only makes the list, but makes the top 10, checking in at seventh. So what has Harris done to deserve this spot?
Harris leads all receivers across the country in receiving yards, amassing 987 yards on 59 grabs, for an average of 16.7 yards per catch. He also leads Ole Miss in receiving touchdowns, with 6 on the season. These stats come in spite of Harris battling a lower-leg injury the past two games for the Rebels.
"[Tre Harris is] Easily one of the country's most productive and explosive receivers during the first half of the season" said ESPN. He has certainly backed this statement up with his stats, but especially his nation's-best 462 yards after catch.
Harris' successes will be essential for the Rebels to get back on track not only against Oklahoma next week, but for the rest of the season. With key games against Arkansas, Georgia and Florida on the horizon, it's imperative that quarterback Jaxson Dart continues to get the ball to Harris, but also that he continues to stay healthy.
The Rebels are off this week, as they have a much-needed open date. Ole Miss is back in action Oct. 26 against Oklahoma, with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT. on ABC or ESPN.
