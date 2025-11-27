The Grove Report

Urban Meyer Reveals Prediction on Lane Kiffin's Future Amid Massive Decision

The "Kiffin Sweepstakes" are heating up this week, Meyer weighs in on what could be next.

Zack Nagy

Nov 13, 2010; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
As "Decision Day" nears for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, social media continues buzzing with America waiting to see where the coveted shot-caller lands amid a chaotic month.

Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida have emerged as the three finalists for Kiffin with the Rebels head coach set to reveal a decision in roughly 48 hours.

Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin last Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].

Now, with a decision lingering, national analysts have chimed in on the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with former Alabama star running back Mark Ingram and college football icon Urban Meyer giving their thoughts.

Ingram believes Kiffin is Baton Rouge bound with Meyer also revealing his prediction for Meyer to end up with the LSU Tigers.

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) and head coach Lane Kiffin react after defeating the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“I’m going to say this: I don’t think it has anything to do with money,” Meyer said. “I think it has to do with winning. I think right now he’s putting together… now is his chance, and it was supposed to be what was it $20.5 million or something, they say it’s nonsense there’s so much of the same stuff going on with name and likeness. I think he’s just negotiating the most expensive roster for the next five, six, seven years.

“One school offers you $14 (million), you get an offer at $13,” Meyer added. “That just means more to charity, more to your children, that’s fine. But I think I know Lane well enough that this is not about that. This is about winning the national title, what’s going to put him in the best position to win that. Only he can figure that out.”

Meyer recently weighed in on Kiffin's future decision where he revealed a potential departure may not be the best move for the Ole Miss shot-caller.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Lane Kiffin.;
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Urban Meyer's Take: Leaving Oxford Will "Haunt' Kiffin

“I had a similar situation (when) I was at the University of Utah and we went undefeated (and were) the first small school to break into the BCS, and I left and went to Florida. And that (experience) just ripped your heart out. I went back and coached the last game in the Fiesta Bowl and won,” Meyer said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on FS1’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

“This is unchartered waters, though. To leave a team that could potentially – other than Ohio State, and maybe (Texas) A&M and Indiana – I’m telling you, Ole Miss is right there (as a national championship contender).

“And (leaving Ole Miss in the middle of a championship run) might haunt Lane the rest of his (life),” Meyer continued. “I mean, just personally, how do you walking into that (team) meeting and say, ‘Hey guys, not only am I leaving, but I’m going to be playing you next year’? I don’t know.”

