Vanderbilt's QB Situation Creates a Major Challenge for Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels are trying to fix their defense after nearly surrendering 500 total yards to the Florida Gators. They were outmatched and incapable of slowing down Florida's offense.

This isn't the only time the Rebels' defense struggled this year. They allowed 469 to the Louisville Cardinals in the season opener and nearly allowed a fourth-quarter comeback by LSU.

Clearly, Pete Golding's defense has enough issues to fix right now. But this week, they've prepared for two different quarterbacks ahead of the Vanderbilt matchup.

Who's Starting at Quarterback for Vanderbilt?

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Commodores were without starting quarterback Jared Curtis in last week's loss to Georgia. Blaze Berlowitz started in his place and threw for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea provided an update on Curtis' status.

"He was able to practice today and from my vantage point, was able to do that without much limitation. He'll still be a part of our injury report as we move through the week, but I'm encouraged by his progress," Lea said on Tuesday, per Vanderbilt Commodores on SI. "Just like anything, it's one thing to go into practice and to be able to participate. It's another thing to then see how your body recovers and how you feel the next day."

The multi-quarterback situation is making Golding's preparation difficult. The Rebels are preparing for two quarterbacks with different play styles. Golding spoke about the challenge his defense is facing.

"Depending on who is in there, it's like preparing for two different offenses," Golding said.

Curtis is a five-star freshman who has a "live arm," as Golding described. If he's on the field, Vanderbilt becomes a pass-heavy offense and can put up points quickly. However, he's more prone to taking sacks, so the Rebels' pass rush can take advantage.

Berlowitz was named the Week 1 starter, but he plays a different style than Curtis. The senior quarterback frequently uses his legs. He has 21 rushes for 87 yards this season. The Commodores use a run-heavy scheme with Berlowitz on the field.

Lea isn't in a rush to reveal his quarterback plans, and rightfully so. Vanderbilt's offense has an advantage and could use both quarterbacks on Saturday.

Regardless, Ole Miss has to make major defensive improvements. If they can take away the run game, the Rebels can pressure either quarterback and give the offense as many chances to score.

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