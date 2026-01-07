Washington QB Demond Williams To Enter Transfer Portal: Will Ole Miss Be Involved?

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after revealing his intentions on Tuesday night in an announcement via social media.

Williams inked a new deal with the Washington program just five days ago, but after mulling over options with his camp, will depart the Huskies after two seasons in Seattle - entering the free agent market.

“First, I want to thank everyone in the Washington program for everything they have done for me,” Williams wrote. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Husky Nation. … I have to do what is best for me and my future. After much thought and prayer, I will be entering the transfer portal.”

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder joined the Huskies in January of 2024 - opting to transfer from Arizona - where he had originally signed his letter of intent just weeks before after electing to follow Jedd Fisch once he departed for Washington.

Williams took meaningful snaps as a true freshman in 2024 where he completed 78.1 percent of his passes (82-of-105), while throwing for 944 yards and eight touchdowns.

Fast forward to his sophomore campaign in 2025 and the talented signal-caller had his breakout year in Seattle.

The dual-threat stud became the program's starting signal-caller where he led the Huskies to a 9-4 record while completing 256-of-354 attempts (70 percent) and throwing for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Now, he's set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal where he immediately becomes one of the most coveted players in the free agent market. Could Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels emerge as a team to watch?

Across his prep career, Williams was committed to the Ole Miss program in 2022 prior to flipping his commitment elsewhere when Lane Kiffin was the shot-caller in Oxford.

But with Williams' name now trending via social media, the current buzz is that the LSU Tigers could be the team to watch with Kiffin now in Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports.

Ole Miss will be looking for a quarterback via the Transfer Portal with Austin Simmons set to depart the program this offseason after signing with the Missouri Tigers - along with Trinidad Chambliss' status remaining up in the air for the 2026 season as he awaits the results from his waiver that was filed in November.

There are a myriad of potential options in the market, including Auburn Tigers signal-caller Deuce Knight, where it will remain intriguing as to if Ole Miss elects to get involved with Williams or other quarterbacks available.

