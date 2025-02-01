WATCH: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Leads Key Scoring Drive in Senior Bowl
The 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl is underway in Mobile, Alabama, and Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart is making his presence felt early on.
During a second quarter possession for the American team on Saturday, Dart and the offense executed a flea flicker that went for a huge gain, one that set up the team with great field position and a scoring opportunity while trailing 8-0.
You can view the long completion below, one that was made to TCU's Jack Bech.
Later in the frame, the American team faced a 2nd & Goal from the seven-yard line, and Dart was able to take a play that broke down, take the ball himself and find the end zone on the ground, a sight that Ole Miss fans became familiar with during the quarterback's time in Oxford. This served as the American team's first score of the day.
Dart dropped back to pass, felt the pressure enclosing, and took off for pay dirt. It's also worth noting that Dart is wearing Ole Miss' newest camouflage helmets that debuted in a 2024 win over Oklahoma, so he is taking the field in style on Saturday.
Dart is hoping to boost his already-rising draft stock with a solid performance on Saturday. NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson stated this weekend that Dart has already impressed enough in practice to be the No. 3 quarterback in this draft class behind Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
"There's no doubt Dart had the best week among the QBs here in Mobile, and his arm strength is better in person than on tape," Wilson wrote. "And he's gone a long way in solidifying himself as QB3, at least with some 80 days until the actual draft."
You can watch the Senior Bowl unfold on NFL Network.