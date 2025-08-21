Way-Too-Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs Lines Revealed
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are less than 10 days away from opening the 2025 season with program preparing to debut a new-look squad at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss will square off against the Georgia State Panthers in Week 1, but from there, the daunting schedule begins with Southeastern Conference play opening against the Kentucky Wildcats.
The Rebels have multiple SEC games circled ahead of the 2025 season, but a road clash against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs highlights this year's slate.
Kiffin and Co. will hit the road to Athens (Ga.) on Oct. 18 with first-year starting signal-caller Austin Simmons looking to make a statement.
The redshirt-sophomore has turned heads this offseason where he looks to carry the momentum from Jaxson Dart in 2024.
Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. weighed in on Simmons' growth this offseason:
"Yes, it’s a huge process, right? I think Jaxson (Dart), it’s interesting comparing Austin to Jaxson because we had Jaxson on three separate years and honestly all three were totally different players, you know what I mean?
"So, it’s interesting with Austin, he’s had two years here to develop but he’s never played full-time. He’s never been the guy, the starter, all the things that come with that. I would say overall he’s on a great track. He’s certainly much further ahead than Jaxson was when he first got here in 2022 because that was Jaxson’s first year in the system compared to Austin having those years built in."
Now, with the 2025 season less than 10 days away from kicking off, early betting lines are being revealed with Ole Miss' clash against Georgia receiving updated lines.
The Way-Too-Early Betting Lines: Georgia Bulldogs Edition
Ole Miss is projected to enter the Oct. 18 clash in Athens (Ga.) as double-digit underdogs with the current line set at 10.5 points in favor of the Georgia Bulldogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Rebels will open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 in a home clash against the Georgia State Panthers with all eyes on the new-look roster in Oxford.
